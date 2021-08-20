BUTTE – Carroll Volleyball played in front of fans for the first time since 2019 on Friday, splitting their first two games of the season at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge.
In the first matchup, the Saints squared off with a Bellevue team that entered the weekend ranked No. 17 in the nation. The Bruins got the best of the Saints, winning the match in four sets.
Eve Fountain led the way for Bellevue with an impressive 16 kills and 20 digs.
Taelyr Krantz a senior from Helena, contributed 14 kills and six blocks for the Saints.
In the night cap, the Saints bounced back against Dickinson State. Leaving no doubt, Carroll emerged victorious in a sweep of the Blue Hawks.
Carroll dominated in their win over DSU, outscoring them 75-46 over three sets.
It was an outstanding performance at the net by Elizabeth Heuiser a freshman from Helena, that helped propel the Saints in the win. Heuiser finished the game with five blocks.
Mackenna Johnson led the Blue Hawks with nine kills.
Carroll will be back at it on Saturday for day two of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge in Butte. The Saints play Northwest University at 9 a.m. and Grand View (Iowa) at 1 p.m.
Once again, all the action can be found online courtesy of Montana Tech Athletics on YouTube.
