BUTTE – The 130th meeting between the Carroll College and Montana Tech football programs lived up to the hype in front of 5,062 spectators on Thursday night.

In a thrilling game to open up the 2023 season, the No. 15 Fighting Saints defeated the No. 16 Orediggers 21-19.

Nearly one year since Tech beat Carroll by 16 points on Bob Green Field, the Saints played with revenge on their mind.

“Our guys were hungry, they were excited about an opportunity to come back here and have a great game, and what a great contest it was,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said.

Unlike the matchup in 2022, Thursday’s season opener was decided late in the fourth quarter.

Carroll led for the entirety of the game, but that lead was in jeopardy in what ended up being the biggest play of the night.

Trailing 21-13 with just under five minutes remaining on a pivotal fourth down, Tech running back Blake Counts burst through traffic for a 39-yard touchdown.

But the Diggers still needed two more points, and they went right back to Counts in the wildcat formation.

This time, the Saints made the play. And the gutsy stop from the Carroll defense ultimately gave them the edge when the clock hit zero.

“That was crucial. We always talk about ‘when it’s time to step up, be at your best when your best is needed’, that was the time,” Purcell said.

With 4:51 to go when the Carroll offense took over, there was still work to do to finish the job.

And as the Saints offense did for much of the night, they made the clutch plays that were needed.

On a pivotal third down, Carroll quarterback Jack Prka scrambled to his right and found Camron Rothie, who came up with a game-sealing catch.

Prka was effective in the big moments, which contributed to Carroll converting on 10 of 15 third downs.

The junior quarterback also scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Saints’ lead early in the fourth quarter.

In a game with just a two-point deficit, the margin of error was razor thin.

And for the Diggers, the 14-point hole they found themselves in early in the second quarter was too much to overcome.

Tech did bounce back though, as quarterback Blake Thelen connected with Wyatt Alexander for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Diggers their first points of the game.

And after a pair of field goals and a big defensive stop, it felt like the momentum had shifted back to the home team halfway through the third quarter.

Down by just one point, the Diggers offense was rolling and had a first down on the Carroll 22-yard line.

Looking primed to take the lead, the offense stalled out.

A missed 37-yard field goal attempt gave the ball back to the Saints and Tech squandered a chance to take the lead.

Tech had chances throughout the evening, but struggled to get over the hump.

“We got ourselves in positions to go win the game and just didn’t finish,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.

“A tough way to start the season, but we’ve got a lot to keep playing for and one game isn’t going to define our season.”

After Carroll opened the 2023 campaign with a victory, the Saints will look to ride the momentum into another game with a ranked opponent by hosting No. 14 Saint Thomas University (Fla.) next Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Everybody wants to start out 1-0, but how we build from here is the important thing,” Purcell said.

Tech and Carroll meet again on Nov. 11 in Helena, in a conference game that could have major postseason implications.

Next week Montana Tech travels to take on NCAA Division II Central Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m.

