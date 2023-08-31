BUTTE – The 130th meeting between the Carroll College and Montana Tech football programs lived up to the hype in front of 5,062 spectators on Thursday night.
In a thrilling game to open up the 2023 season, the No. 15 Fighting Saints defeated the No. 16 Orediggers 21-19.
Nearly one year since Tech beat Carroll by 16 points on Bob Green Field, the Saints played with revenge on their mind.
“Our guys were hungry, they were excited about an opportunity to come back here and have a great game, and what a great contest it was,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said.
Unlike the matchup in 2022, Thursday’s season opener was decided late in the fourth quarter.
Carroll led for the entirety of the game, but that lead was in jeopardy in what ended up being the biggest play of the night.
Trailing 21-13 with just under five minutes remaining on a pivotal fourth down, Tech running back Blake Counts burst through traffic for a 39-yard touchdown.
But the Diggers still needed two more points, and they went right back to Counts in the wildcat formation.
This time, the Saints made the play. And the gutsy stop from the Carroll defense ultimately gave them the edge when the clock hit zero.
“That was crucial. We always talk about ‘when it’s time to step up, be at your best when your best is needed’, that was the time,” Purcell said.
With 4:51 to go when the Carroll offense took over, there was still work to do to finish the job.
And as the Saints offense did for much of the night, they made the clutch plays that were needed.
On a pivotal third down, Carroll quarterback Jack Prka scrambled to his right and found Camron Rothie, who came up with a game-sealing catch.
Prka was effective in the big moments, which contributed to Carroll converting on 10 of 15 third downs.
No. 15-ranked Carroll College beat No. 16 Montana Tech 21-19 in a non-conference season-opener on Thursday night in Butte.
Daniel Shepard
The junior quarterback also scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Saints’ lead early in the fourth quarter.
In a game with just a two-point deficit, the margin of error was razor thin.
And for the Diggers, the 14-point hole they found themselves in early in the second quarter was too much to overcome.
Tech did bounce back though, as quarterback Blake Thelen connected with Wyatt Alexander for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Diggers their first points of the game.
And after a pair of field goals and a big defensive stop, it felt like the momentum had shifted back to the home team halfway through the third quarter.
Down by just one point, the Diggers offense was rolling and had a first down on the Carroll 22-yard line.
Looking primed to take the lead, the offense stalled out.
A missed 37-yard field goal attempt gave the ball back to the Saints and Tech squandered a chance to take the lead.
Tech had chances throughout the evening, but struggled to get over the hump.
“We got ourselves in positions to go win the game and just didn’t finish,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.
“A tough way to start the season, but we’ve got a lot to keep playing for and one game isn’t going to define our season.”
After Carroll opened the 2023 campaign with a victory, the Saints will look to ride the momentum into another game with a ranked opponent by hosting No. 14 Saint Thomas University (Fla.) next Saturday at 1 p.m.
“Everybody wants to start out 1-0, but how we build from here is the important thing,” Purcell said.
Tech and Carroll meet again on Nov. 11 in Helena, in a conference game that could have major postseason implications.
Next week Montana Tech travels to take on NCAA Division II Central Washington on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Photos: Montana Tech season opener vs Carroll College
Montana Tech's Charlie Oredigger stands for the national anthem during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka directs traffic while scrambling out of the pocket during a 21-19 Saints victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Wyatt Alexander (6) catches a pass while defended by Carroll College defensive back Daxon Graham (7) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech's Wyatt Alexander hauls in a 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Thelen in the second quarter of a 21-19 Carroll College victory on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers quarterback Blake Thelen (10) prepares a throw during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers head coach Kyle Samson addresses the Orediggers after their 21-19 loss to Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech quarterback Blake Thelen makes a pass with Carroll's Cameron Pruitt in his face. The Orediggers fell to Carroll 21-19 on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech's Sky Stefonic is defended by Carroll offensive lineman Hunter Mecham during a 21-19 Saints victory on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers running back Blake Counts (24) leaps over Carroll College defensive back Thomas McGree (18) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech fans jeer at the Carroll College Fighting Saints during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers defensive lineman Gabe Zanetti (99) pulls on the Carroll College flag as the two teams meet on the filed during announcements prior to the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
A Montana Tech flag catches the sun during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka reacts after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Saints' 21-19 victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
Montana Tech fans cheer prior to the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College running back Baxter Tuggle (29) celebrates a touchdown with the Fighting Saints during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Three-year-old Owen Rehm, left plays an axe throwing game prior to the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll tight end Ryan Rickman shakes a Montana Tech tackler after making a catch during the Saints' 21-19 victory on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Levi Torgerson (13) dodges a tackle attempt by Carroll College defensive back Elijah Larson (0) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College running back Duncan Kraft (3) is tackled by Montana Tech Orediggers defensive back Jaden MacNeil (15) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech linebacker Matt Whitcomb makes a tackle on Carroll College wide receiver Chris Akulschin during the Saints' 21-19 victory on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka (11) is defended by Montana Tech Orediggers defensive lineman Devon Zinn (54) and defensive back Jadyn Downs (5) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
5,062 was the announced attendance for Thursday night's Carroll-Montana Tech football game inside Alumni Coliseum.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Wyatt Alexander (6) celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll defensive lineman Hunter Peck reacts after a play during the Saints' 21-19 victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Wyatt Alexander (6) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Logan Kennedy (80) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers kicker Ryan Lowry (38) kicks the ball during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka (11) looks to pass the ball during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers tight end Logan Kennedy (80) is attended to by medic staff during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College running back Duncan Kraft (3) looks for a route while defended by Montana Tech Orediggers defensive back Angel Sanchez III (0) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College running back Duncan Kraft (3) is denied a catch by Montana Tech Orediggers linebacker Matt Whitcomb (40) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers defensive back Angel Sanchez III (0) and Carroll College wide receiver Chris Akulschin (17) contest the ball during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College wide receiver Chris Akulschin (17) makes a catch during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll wide receiver Chris Akulschin sizes up a Montana Tech defender during a 21-19 Saints victory on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
A shadow of a person is seen silhouetted against the fencing during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College defensive back Tug Smith (25) is tackled by Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Parker Johnston (1) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers linebacker Major Niccum (19) celebrates a sack with and by defensive back Jaden MacNeil (15) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech Orediggers wide receiver Levi Torgerson (13) misses a catch during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll offensive lineman Sebastian Koch singles the Saints are No. 1 after they beat Montana Tech 21-19 on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll offensive lineman Hunter Mecham (#68) reacts after having his helmet come off during a play on Thursday night. The Saints beat Montana Tech 21-19.
Gary Marshall
A Montana Tech chain is seen on the Orediggers bench during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll running back Baxter Tuggle scores a first-quarter touchdown in a 21-19 Saints victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
Carroll College running back Baxter Tuggle (29) is defended by Montana Tech Orediggers linebacker Cole Wyant (50) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll quarterback Jack Prka makes a throw to the sideline during a 21-19 Saints victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
Carroll head coach Troy Purcell looks over his play sheet during a 21-19 Saints victory over Montana Tech on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com
Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka (11) scores a touchdown during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka (11) and wide receiver Chris Akulschin (17) celebrate Prka's touchdown during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech's Jaden MacNeil tackles Carroll running back Duncan Kraft on Thursday night inside Alumni Coliseum. Carroll beat Tech 21-19.
Gary Marshall
Montana Tech Orediggers running back Blake Counts (24) celebrates a touchdown with fans and Orediggers during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Montana Tech running back Kaleb Winterburn tries to turn the corner against Carroll's defense. The Saints beat the Orediggers 21-19 on Thursday night in Butte.
Gary Marshall
Carroll College wide receiver Camron Rothie (4) contests the ball with Montana Tech Orediggers defensive back Jadyn Downs (5) during the football game between Montana Tech and Carroll College on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Carroll College fans celebrate the Fighting Saints 21-19 win over Montana Tech on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard.
gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com
