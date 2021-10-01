HELENA — College of Idaho owns the No. 1 rush offense (246.3 yards per game) in the Frontier Conference. Carroll possesses the No. 1 rush defense (95.3 yards per game) in the league. On Saturday, those two forces will be pitted against each other.
For the Saints, stopping the run has hinged on its defensive line play. Garrett Kocab and Garrett Worden have combined for 37 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss through four games, while recording 5.5 sacks. Michael Maafu and Jake Walk have also combined for 13 tackles, with Maafu being credited with 1.5 TFL.
“The do your job mentality all around the program, especially on the defensive line, has really carried over. They’re a dominating force,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I’d put money on [them being the] best group in the Frontier Conference. Might be some of the best individual players in the Frontier Conference, too. There’s definitely some talent. I’ve said it since day one, that’s the strength of this team, the talent level on the defensive line.”
College of Idaho will counter with senior running back Nick Calzaretta. He enters Saturday as the top rusher in the Frontier (502 yards) fresh off compiling his 11th career 100-plus yard rushing effort last week against Eastern Oregon. He also went over 3,000 career yards on the ground last Saturday, and is only 388 yards off the school record. Calzaretta has 33 career rushing touchdowns to his credit and is averaging over 120 yards per game this season and 5.6 yards per carry. He has found the end zone five times.
“Their offensive line, I think they look a lot better than they did last year,” Worden said. “They have some good size at tackle. It looks like their technique works out better. They’re good at running the ball. We’ve done a good job so far, but I think we can do better of just staying in our gap and keeping a good pad level to stop the run...We just need to make sure they don’t get big holes. Just tackle [Calzaretta], make sure to wrap up. Last year he broke a lot of tackles, that’s where he got most of his runs.”
The Yotes have run the ball over 60 percent of their offensive plays so far this year. They average five yards per carry and have three rushers that have broken the 100-yard mark at this point in the season. Quarterback Jack Rice is one of them, and his 48 rushing attempts ranks second on the team.
Last Saturday was the first time Rice -- a transfer from Azusa Pacific and former Sacramento State quarterback -- took every offensive snap. While he’s started all four contests for C of I, he has often been spelled by Ryan Hibbs who has 256 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
“Rice, we’ve gotta contain him,” Purcell said. “I think that’s the kind of quarterback they like to have. More of a running style, but Hibbs can run also. I expect both of them to play in this game. Whoever is playing the best will probably continue to play the next series and the next series after that. We’ll see, but they’ll run their offense, it doesn’t change that much with the different quarterbacks in there. Calzaretta, he’s an impact guy. A couple slot receivers that are impact guys.”
Rice threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Yotes’ 24-7 win over previously undefeated Eastern Oregon last week. It was the second-highest ranked team C of I has beaten and moved them into the NAIA top-25 poll at No. 23.
In his time under center, Rice has completed better than 52 percent of his passes for 558 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Both he and Hibbs have overseen an offense that scores 31.3 points, on average, per game on the back of nearly 450 yards of offense per game. That gives C of I the third-best scoring offense in the conference, but Carroll will roll into Saturday with the third-best scoring defense (21.8 points per game), thanks, in part, to 12 turnovers forced and a plus-six turnover margin. Carroll has also notched 11 sacks and 28 TFL through four games.
“Having a rush, that means you don’t have to send as much pressure,” Purcell said. [Defensive coordinator Wes] Nurse does like to heat them up a little bit, which I love. It’s deceiving when you’re mugging up and then you’re bailing out of it. They disguise things really, really well. It’s the combination of everybody working together and doing their job that really formulates productive play.”
With how good C of I’s offense has been, its defense has been equally as solid. The Yotes are giving up just 288 yards of offense per game, the 16th-best mark in the NAIA and tops in the Frontier. Their rush defense (100.3 yards per game) is second in the conference to Carroll only and their pass defense (187.8 yards per game) is second to none. Last Saturday was the third time in four games that C of I has held an opponent under 300 yards of offense.
“[Defensive coordinator Chris] Jewell does a really good job. Those guys play fast,” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Dylan [Martinez] is fast. The rest of their line backing crew -- Tanner Leaf is a really good athlete. There’s a lot of team speed out there on defense. They play their scheme week in and week out. They have their little adjustments, but C of I is who C of I is and they play fast. I can appreciate that because that’s what we aspire to do as an offense.”
Linebackers Dylan Martinez and Tanner Leaf have both been NAIA National Players of the Week at points this season and have combined for 63 tackles, 9.5 for a loss of yardage. Martinez has also forced two fumbles through four games and recovered three while recording a sack. Defensive linemen Alex Ojukwu and Tanner Sackman each have two sacks to their credit.
On the back-end, senior safety Taeson Hardin has picked off two passes and broken up another five. Safety Jacob Batubenga paces the team with seven pass break-ups, and cornerback Isaiah Abdul has matched Hardin’s two interceptions with two of his own.
“We call it cover six, a little concept where they have the No. 1 receiver manned up and they’re pretty much playing 10-on-10 football,” Purcell said. “We haven’t seen that [much]. We saw it a little bit against Rocky in the spring of 2021...The front, you don’t know what they’re going to be in. They’re moving all over the place, but the back-end stays pretty sound. A lot of man type concepts. We just gotta be able to put some drives together and not get behind the chains.”
Carroll ran the ball with ease in a 28-19 victory the last time these two programs played back in April. The Saints scored three times on the ground and racked up north of 240 rushing yards, propelling them to a playoff appearance for the first time since 2014.
This fall, Carroll’s offense will be tasked with replicating that, this time on the road with running back Duncan Kraft as Matthew Burgess continues to deal with an injury.
“I think our goal every week is to run the ball well,” Pfannenstiel said. “That’s the identity that I was raised on and that coach Purcell has wanted us to have. Every year is a new year. They’re a different defense, there’s some same guys in different spots, new guys out there. We don’t have the same crew out there, either. The lessons you learn is when you run the ball well and you hit big plays, you win games.”
Carroll will likely start true freshman quarterback Jack Prka for the second consecutive time on Saturday. He threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut against Southern Oregon last week.
Sitting at 1-3 on the season and on the road for the second-straight week, Carroll will be looking for its first win at C of I since a 28-25 victory on Oct. 8, 2016. Since 2014, when C of I resumed its football program, the Saints are 3-4 against the Yotes. C of I is 23-13 at home since 2014, including a 1-1 record so far this season.
The Saints are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak and a 1-4 start to the season.
“You just gotta keep believing, keep fighting, keep grinding,” Purcell said. “We’re a pretty good 1-3 team, if that’s even a thing. It’s hard, some of those games are hard. Very, very tight contests in the Frontier this whole season. Everybody has got to play each other again...Just stay the course. Again, it goes back to that one rep mentality. Just control what you can control and let’s just win that next rep.”
Kick off from Simplot Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.
