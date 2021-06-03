HELENA — Nearly two months have elapsed since Carroll’s women’s basketball team played its final game of the 2020-21 season. Ending about 10 days short of when the Saints would have preferred, that season has quickly been placed in the rearview mirror as preparation for the 2021-22 campaign takes hold.
“We have all but one player here all summer long,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “[They’re] living here, have jobs. We’re lifting three days a week in the mornings, we’re doing skill work two days and playing two days. The kids are really committed to our off-season program and like being here in the summer.”
Morning activities mean players escape the hottest portions of the long summer days, something that is welcomed when workouts call for team runs up Guad Hill. With school on break, this point in the summer, and extending into August, is viewed as a perfect time for Sayers’ squad to get better.
Last year saw the Saints breeze through the Frontier Conference at 13-1, finish 21-3 overall and sweep the league’s regular season and tournament championships.
For a group that featured five seniors, two ended up being All-Americans last year, and newcomer Jamie Pickens averaged 13.6 points per game to also earn that distinction. Heading into that campaign, Sayers said it felt like that was the deepest and most experienced group she has coached at Carroll.
With four seniors taking advantage of the extra eligibility granted by the NAIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Saints have an even deeper and experienced group, one that has the bar set high for the upcoming season.
“Now, you bring all those kids back and they’re a year older and have a taste of the new format for the NAIA National Tournament with the regional sites,” Sayers said. “Obviously we’re excited. We just had our first team meeting yesterday and we talked about the difference of being interested in being the best team in the history of Carroll College or invested in doing that and the differences in what that looks like.”
Sayers said the goal for this off-season is to push her players past that point of comfort that they have from being, in some cases, fifth- and sixth-year players. While the players now know what to expect from Carroll’s coaching staff and the conference, getting to that next level is what needs to happen if the Saints are to make a run at a national championship.
“For [the players] to really challenge themselves to be uncomfortable is what we’re really striving for this summer,” Sayers said. “In order to get better, we have to get uncomfortable with everything that we do.”
Team workouts will soon begin to incorporate various camps that Carroll will host this summer. A prospect camp is slated for later this month. Mini training camps in June and into July will get incoming freshmen involved, and then by August, workouts will all be player-led, something that is required by the NAIA.
During the month of August, players will take turns putting together workouts and activities for the team, a time Sayers is looking forward to.
“They get to determine what our team is gonna do,” Sayers said. “I’m pretty excited about that. I think that’ll be really good for our upperclassmen to prepare those workouts and learn what they think is important for us to do at that time.”
By mid-October, the Saints will be rolling into their non-conference slate, one that is shaping up to be competitive with numerous matchups against ranked teams from a season ago and a couple exhibitions against Division I opponents.
“Our preseason schedule is looking really good,” Sayers said. “It is loaded with top-25 teams...Our schedule is super competitive. We’ve got Montana State and Idaho State so far as exhibitions. We are definitely going to be challenged in the preseason.”
