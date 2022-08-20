Jack Prka versus Montana State Northern 2021

Carroll quarterback Jack Prka takes the snap during the Saints' game against Montana State Northern on Oct. 9, 2021 inside Nelson Stadium.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — Carroll’s football team lined up against itself inside Nelson Stadium for the final time this preseason on Saturday morning.

Next Saturday, the Saints will play a game that matters against No. 17-ranked Montana Western.

Saturday’s scrimmage – the third of fall camp – was designed to be the most game-like from an operations standpoint. Offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel was calling plays from the coaches box, and if a drive stalled, the ball was punted or a field goal was attempted.

The first-team offense, helmed by sophomore Jack Prka, matched up with the second-team defense. As the scrimmage wore on, the offense gained steam, and by the final two drives, the Saints were rolling.

Prka found redshirt freshman wide-out Chris Akulschin for a score to cap a drive that saw him hook up with Cam Rothie and Luke Jensen for good gains.

During a simulated two-minute drill, Prka and company took the ball right down the field against the second-team defense and celebrated in the end zone when Carson Ochoa caught a perfectly-thrown ball from Prka.

“I think that’s what we’re looking for, just having efficient plays,” Prka said. “Our o-line has gotten a lot better – they’re awesome. I felt really comfortable in there today making my throws. Wide receivers are getting open. Felt great and everything was rolling.”

Jack Prka vs. MSUN 2021

Carroll quarterback Jack Prka loads up to attempt a pass during the Saints' 34-0 win over Montana State Northern on Oct. 9, 2021.

Obviously it wasn’t a game situation but the drive – during which Prka found Akulschin a handful of times, including when Akulschin made tough grab on a high throw – showcased the potential of Carroll’s offense and offered a glimpse at what the Prka-Akulschin connection might be capable of this season and for seasons to come.

“He’s come a long way learning the offense,” Prka said of his 6-foot-2 wide receiver. “He’s going to be really good. I’m really excited.”

Prka took over Carroll’s starting quarterback responsibilities four games into last season. He threw for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games, cementing his status as the Saints’ starter moving forward.

This week, Prka was tabbed one of three offensive team captains in a vote by his teammates.

“It means the world that everyone voted me [captain],” Prka said. “It means that I’ve gotta step up and be even more of a leader. That’s my responsibility and I gotta hold myself to that. I love these guys. They’re great teammates.”

Now, Prka leads his team into a game week that will bring to a close preseason preparations and usher in another season of Carroll football.

“I think I just gotta get my body prepared and mentally prepare, as well, watching a lot of film,” Prka said. “Taking reps mentally in my mind at night.”

“I’m so excited. I think our guys are really prepared. We’re stoked. It’s gonna be a great game.”

Carroll opens its season on Saturday, at home, against the Bulldogs. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Nelson Stadium.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments