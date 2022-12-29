HELENA — During the final two seasons of her prep career at Helena High, Kamden Hilborn led the state of Montana in assists.
After dishing out 11 in the Saints’ 94-59 win over Lakeland College on Thursday, the fifth-year senior, in her final season of collegiate eligibility, now leads the entire NAIA with 85 assists in 14 games.
“Kamden has taken her game to a different level this year, and she’s taken our team to a different level,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “She’s running our stuff, she’s controlling the pace, she’s getting us organized.”
“She just does so much for our team. When she’s out there with the ball, we all feel confident that something good is going to happen.”
Hilborn needed just two assists on Thursday to break the Saints’ all-time record for career assists. The mark, set by Trish Rennaker (408) from 1995-99, was eclipsed by the Clancy native four minutes and five seconds into Carroll’s 10th win of the season.
Moments before Hilborn found fellow graduate student Sienna Swannack for that record-breaking transition 3-pointer, Hilborn tied the program record when she sat longtime teammate and friend Jamie Pickens up for a short turnaround jump-shot.
“I think that was a pretty perfect way to do it,” Hilborn said post game. “I’d say probably half my assists ever, in my life, have probably been to Jamie…From the time we’ve been playing Elkhorn Basketball in Montana City to now – definitely a special moment.”
“That’s super special to me, I know it is to her, too,” Pickens said. “It’s something that you’ll remember forever. She told me before the game that she needed one to tie it and two to break it, so she said, ‘I want you to be the one to do it.’ That was a really special moment for us.”
Hilborn had eight assists and four rebounds at halftime as Carroll led by a dozen, putting her on a double-double pace. When she picked up three quick assists, a pair of rebounds, and drilled two 3-pointers as part of a 14-2 Carroll run out of halftime, Hilborn was then on triple-double watch.
When Sayers subbed her out near the end of the third quarter, Hilborn was sitting on eight points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, close enough to taste what would have been her second triple-double in 11 days.
Those statistics wouldn’t change in the fourth as Hilborn sat while Carroll maintained its 30-plus point advantage with its reserve players in the game.
Hilborn now has 418 career assists in 104 career games at Carroll.
That not only makes her the all-time Carroll assist queen, but it makes Hilborn just the second-ever Saints women’s basketball player to average four or more assists per game for a career.
Obviously that number – which sits at 4.02 after Thursday – will fluctuate, but with Hilborn averaging 6.1 assists per game (fifth-highest in the NAIA), it’s likely to only continue trending upward.
“It’s something that she’s worked so hard for, so it’s really awesome to see her be able to do that,” Pickens said. “It’s a really cool record – that’s a lot of assists.”
“She’s just a super good player and she’s so unselfish. Obviously we grew up playing together, so to see her be able to do that and be able to score some of those points she’s assisting is awesome.”
Hilborn is enjoying a career year in her fourth and final season as a Saint.
Her 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game are career-bests, while she’s averaging six points or better per game for the first time since her sophomore season.
At Carroll, within the women’s basketball program, there’s a saying: “Last One, Best One.”
Hilborn is living up to that after choosing in the off-season to exercise an extra year of eligibility.
“I was really just focusing on myself – I wanted to have a fun year and get back to playing the basketball that I knew I was capable of…I really just wanted to have a fun year getting to play with my girls one last time,” Hilborn said.
“So far, it’s been nothing but perfect.”
“She knows that she came back this year for something special, something better than last year,” Sayers said. “She’s taking on that responsibility and that role of being our leader.”
“As a point guard, you already have a little bit of that, you are the leader of the team, but I think this year she sees that leadership as more than being a vocal leader. She realizes that she can impact games tremendously on both ends.”
Kyndall Keller scored 12 points, while Swannack totaled 11 in Thursday’s victory.
Maddie Geritz added nine points and four assists and Genesis Wilkinson scored 10 points off the bench.
Pickens, who scored a game-high 16 points in the first half, finished with 24, tying a season-high. Six of her 10 made field goals were assisted by Hilborn.
Pickens is now only 22 points away from joining Carroll’s 1,000-point club, a mark she could hit on Saturday in the Saints’ final home game until Jan. 12.
“I think that’s the plan,” Pickens said of achieving the milestone on Saturday. “I’m not gonna think about that because that’s when it doesn’t happen. I’m just gonna be the best teammate I can be, rebound hard, and then the rest will come.”
Carroll tips off against Briercrest College, in what is the Saints’ non-conference finale, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
