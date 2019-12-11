HELENA — Carroll College freshman point guard Dennis Flowers III has learned to make the most of every opportunity.
Take his first Frontier Conference games last week.
He nailed a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds to help force overtime against Montana Tech.
Three days later, he hit some clutch shots during an upset win over No. 14 Lewis-Clark State.
Flowers excelled over the course of the two games, playing 35-plus minutes per night and averaging 17 points and four assists.
So what does he contribute this recent success to?
“My teammates just always encourage me,” Flowers said. “Shamrock (Campbell) was a freshman that started, so he has been giving me advice on how to keep my head straight when I commit a turnover or have a bad play.”
Since arriving at Carroll from Woodland Hills, California, he has played in all eight games, averaging 9.9 points per game.
But Flowers’ success didn’t come right away.
He was the first guard off the bench during four of the first five games.
While there were flashes of stardom, there were also plenty of growing pains.
College basketball was much different than the competition he saw in high school.
“These teams are tougher,” Flowers said. “They are faster and there is a lot more physicality.”
Flowers continued to come off the bench when the Saints made a trip to Fullerton, California to take on Hope International and Westmont College.
It wasn’t a successful homecoming, with Flowers finishing a combined 5-for-18 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. Carroll also ended up losing both games.
When they returned home, Saints coach Kurt Paulson made a decision.
It seemed that all Flowers needed was a little encouragement.
“We moved him into the starting lineup, and that has been big for him,” Paulson said. “His confidence is going up, his minutes are going up, his assists are going up and his turnovers are going down.”
Flowers is clearly more than just an offensive threat. Paulson not only praises Flowers’ defense but knows he can give Campbell a much-needed break from running point.
As a freshman, Campbell played a lot.
He was the primary ball handler all season and his 34.5 minutes per game led the team. After senior point forward Alex Santos got hurt three games into the season, the Saints didn’t really have a second player to run the offense.
Paulson said he used senior forward Matt Wyman to bring the ball up on occasion, but now the addition of Flowers really gives the Saints two ball handlers.
“If you look at successful teams that make postseason tournaments, you need two ball handlers,” Paulson said. “That’s a luxury that Shamrock and Dennis gives us.”
Flowers never thought about playing for a small school like Carroll, but has found a home.
Sure, he can score and pass the ball, but he has been setting an example. His coaches and teammates have started to admire his work ethic.
At 6-foot-2, he isn’t necessarily the tallest player.
“I never think I play the greatest, so I always look for improvement and ways I can get better,” Flowers said.
Paulson said the biggest thing Flowers has improved on is his decision making.
Since returning to the starting lineup against Whitworth on Nov. 30, Flowers has increased his assist-to-turnover ratio to 2.25.
“He is playing off two feet, trusting his teammates and not doing it all himself,” Paulson said.
For Flowers, he will continue to grow with his teammates by his side.
“My teammates just believe in me,” Flowers III said. “They are always pushing me forward.”
The Saints step out of conference play when they travel to Glendale, Arizona on Friday for the Cactus Classic.
They will face Mount Vernon Nazarene, Benedictine University, and No. 21 Arizona Christian.
And now those teams will have to deal with a freshman point guard who is gaining confidence.
