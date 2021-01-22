Carroll recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel has four words written on a board in his office: tough, smart, physical, fast. They speak to the type of recruit he, head coach Troy Purcell and the rest of the Saints’ staff look for when deciding which players to add to their program.
At the NAIA level, football recruiting is oftentimes a bit tricky. Most of the higher level talent -- think three- to five-star recruits -- are snatched up by NCAA programs, leaving NAIA schools to fight over gifted players, but ones that are held back in some way.
“We typically recruit guys that are maybe a little bit more athletic at a position and maybe lack something else, whether it’s height or weight, as opposed to a guy that meets the cookie-cutter standards out of high school,” Pfannenstiel said. “We think, in time, athleticism wins out, that’s at all positions.”
Pfannenstiel said Carroll is still in the business of developing recruits once they reach campus instead of recruiting someone who appears to be a ready-made football player on film. That begins with the coaching staff asking themselves how much potential a player appears to have on tape instead of looking at what that player is in the moment.
Recruiting that way and having a willingness to develop players in the weight room landed the Saints a pair of all-conference tackles in Alex Hoffman and Tanner Steele a handful of years ago. Both will serve as offensive captains for Carroll this season, but originally joined the roster in different capacities.
Hoffman was a 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback when he first arrived on campus, according to Pfannenstiel, while Steele weighed just 230 pounds. As Hoffman filled out, he moved closer to the football, first becoming a tight end, and eventually Carroll’s starting right tackle. He is now listed at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds.
Steele also embodies the coaching staff’s willingness to “see where Mother Nature takes them” in the development of their bodies. Since his first day on campus, Steele has put on around 60 pounds and is now listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds.
Both Hoffman and Steele have those four traits laid out in Pfannenstiel’s office, as does every other recruit Carroll brings into the fold. Those four words provide the base of what the coaching staff is looking for and go much deeper than individual words on a board.
“Toughness takes on different roles, whether it’s physical toughness, mental toughness,” Pfannenstiel said. “Guys that are smart football players that are students of the game that want to learn, want to get better. I heard a statement a long time ago that ‘talent sets the floor and character sets the ceiling.’ Talent pops off the screen a lot of times for you. Physical players, whether that’s a quarterback that’s willing to run the football or willing to take a hit or whether that’s an offensive lineman that likes to finish.”
While an athlete can be talented at a position in the prep ranks, he will not always end up there with the Saints on the football field. As that player continues to progress physically, Carroll’s coaches may decide a move in position is warranted.
That is why you will see players at different positions than they were originally recruited for, or players listed simply as “athletes” on the roster. It is all about finding the best fit for a player’s talent level and giving that individual as best of a chance as possible to get on the field, Pfannenstiel said.
“We’d rather bring in a guy that’s a few pounds too light or an inch too short that’s an athlete and develop him than bring in a guy that’s a cookie-cutter that might be at the edge of his potential out of high school,” Pfannenstiel said. “That comes from the head coach down.”
Carroll’s current roster features three such “athletes” and while the 2021 class is not yet finalized, it figures to add to that number. Those 2021 recruits will not make it to campus until August, but its preceding class could very well begin making its impact felt as early as Feb. 27 when the season is scheduled to get underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.