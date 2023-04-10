HELENA — Carroll’s softball team has spent the better part of nine months cultivating what first-year head coach Shawna Juarez calls a “beautiful culture” built upon investing, picking up, and breathing life into players through encouragement.

On Monday, despite splitting a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader (9-1 win, 4-3 loss) with 5-23 Providence, the Saints enjoyed some pay-off from that work, officially tying last season’s win total (14) with 14 regular-season games to go.

“It means a lot because I want it for [the players],” Juarez said. “I want them to reap the benefits of their hard work and I want them to see that there’s a lot of hope in this program.”

“We gotta keep buying in and getting better every single day.”

Carroll could’ve tied last season’s conference win total (11), too, but yielded three runs to the Argos in the sixth inning of Game 2 and couldn’t recover.

Still, the Saints currently possess the sixth and final postseason spot in the CCC standings.

After Monday, Carroll holds a 1.5-game edge on seventh-place Northwest and are one game back of fifth-place and nationally-ranked Eastern Oregon.

While Monday represented Carroll’s first true home games of the season, the Saints are scheduled to play eight of their final 14 regular-season games at Centennial Park.

Carroll’s last appearance in the CCC Tournament was 2019. Since then, the Saints have changed coaches three times.

“I think this team is the one that’s gonna turn it around for us and get us, hopefully, back in the playoffs this year…I think we have really great chemistry,” graduate student Amber Brewer said.

”That’s one of the [most important] things to have to have a good team. You need to trust each other and you need to know that your teammate has your back…

“We’re all driven and motivated to make it to conference this year. I think that’s been the mindset all year. Everybody is kinda keeping that in the back of their mind when we’re playing and using that to work hard.”

A six-extra-base effort in a five inning run-ruling of Providence in Game 1 changed as quickly as the wind picked up on Monday.

Howling in for most of the game, the wind played its part in a pitchers’ duel between Providence’s Carter Thornton and Carroll’s Kennedy Venner.

Two hits, a walk, and a run (all in the first inning) is all the reigning Montana Softball Gatorade Player of the Year allowed until four straight Argos hits greeted Venner in the sixth.

Senior Karlie David tied the game at 2-2 with a run-scoring single ahead of Deven Creech who lined a go-ahead two-RBI single into right-center field.

“We knew going into that inning that it had to be a big inning and that we had to get more than a couple runs…

“I think [the players] just went into the inning with the right headspace and the right approach to [succeed in] situational hitting and score some runs,” Argos head coach Joey Egan said.

Amber Countryman capped her three-RBI Game 2 with a single in the home half to draw Carroll within a run, but that’s all Thornton allowed in a complete game six-hitter.

“We had a lot of wind helping and she pitched into the wind’s help,” Egan said of her pitcher. “She found ways to pitch to make it hard for them to get a good bat on the ball.”

“The wind, obviously, wasn’t a friend of ours today,” Brewer, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 2, said. “I think it would’ve been a different ball game had some of those balls been [hit] in holes or the wind didn’t keep them in the field.”

“I know there were a couple home runs today that the wind caught.”

Veneer was chased in the sixth, but struck out 10 Argos to record the third double-digit strikeout game of her collegiate career.

Carroll senior Abby Hanley tossed five innings of three-hit, one-run ball in the Saints' Game 1 win. She struck out five Argos.

Brewer was one of six Saints credited with an RBI in Game 1 on Monday.

Five Saints collected two hits each, including Jessica Nimmo – who rapped out five combined hits in the doubleheader – Alyssa Lybbert, Kirsten Norris and Kenna Thomas.

After struggling to hit .175 last year as a freshman, Lybbert is one of five Saints who receive regular playing time and are averaging north of .300 at the dish. As a sophomore, Lybbert is currently second on the team in RBI (18) and hits (35).

She trails only Nimmo in those categories, and oddly enough, both are from the same high school in Las Vegas (Palo Verde).

As a team, Carroll is hitting .311 heading into a four-game weekend against No.5-ranked Southern Oregon.

“Definitely my mindset,” Lybbert said of her sophomore jump. “I feel like [during] my freshman year I was really down the dumps. “It was hard for me to pick myself up because I kept repeatedly doing bad every game.”

“This year, I’ve learned to kinda just let it go and that’s helped me a lot.”

Carroll has a golden opportunity to win its most single-season games since 2018.

A 6-8 record, at minimum, to close the regular-season would make that a reality. Only once in the season’s final two weeks do the Saints have to travel outside of Montana.

“I feel like this group has so much potential and I feel like we’ve shown that throughout the season,” Lybbert said.

“We’ve definitely gotten better every game, and now that we can actually practice outside [with the weather], I feel like we can only go up from here.”