Jack Prka’s father did not know his son was making his first collegiate start until right before Carroll’s game against Southern Oregon on Saturday. Tony had made the 10 or so hour drive from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Ashland, Oregon, anyway and was seated next to freshman wide receiver Jake Brown’s family when it became clear Jack would start the game.
Tony was probably more nervous than Jack in the moment, but for a father who has coached his son, both on and off the field, since an early age, those feelings quickly melted away.
“You could just tell watching Jack. He’s not a typical freshman, he doesn’t look nervous out there,” Tony said. “After they got that first touchdown, I was like, ‘OK’, I could see how he was sitting in the pocket and making reads. That nervousness was gone by the second quarter.”
Jack, someone who threw 64 touchdowns and ran for another 15 in two varsity seasons at Coeur d’Alene High School, wasted little time in putting on the board his first collegiate score. It came on Carroll’s third drive toward the end of the first quarter, a two-yard reception by tight end Tony Collins that evened the contest at 7-7.
“I was pretty excited. That was pretty special, having your first touchdown in college,” Jack said. “It was a tough play, too, because — we had run that play a little bit throughout the season and it was always kinda in the back of our heads, so we ran it. Tony was kinda covered and I just kinda threw it up to him and he caught it. Great catch, great pass protection by the offensive line, those guys are great. It was pretty cool.”
Jack said the nerves of making his first start for Carroll were present throughout the week. That feeling was mixed with equal parts excitement, and a night before throwing his first collegiate pass, Jack was focused on the task at hand.
“My dad taught me to always stay in the present and just focus on what you can do now,” Jack said. “I was just going through our plays and watching Hudl.”
A quarterback himself growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Tony had the opportunity to walk-on at Idaho State and even earned a partial scholarship. He credits his wife, Jessica, though, for their son’s even-keeled approach to different facets of life, including football.
“Everybody kinda jokes about it because I’m kind of a twitchy, ADD guy and his mom is super even-keeled,” Tony said. “Thankfully, he’s more like his mom in that way. His maturity and just being able to not hit the panic button. If he has a bad play, he’s on to the next. I don’t think there’s a lot of freshmen that have that maturity.”
Perhaps more than anything, Jack draws on his big game experience to make sure moments like the one he experienced Saturday do not get the best of him. As a junior, Jack led his team to the Idaho 5A State Championship Game. According to people who were present for that game, Jack accounted for at least six touchdowns and tossed for over 350 yards in a 57-56 double overtime loss to Rigby.
Just a year later, Coeur d’Alene High was knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals by the eventual state champion Rocky Mountain High School, a game in which Jack threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think he’s got a maturity for a freshman that is kinda rare,” Tony said. “It’s part of the culture that he played in at Coeur d’Alene. It’s kinda funny to talk about eighth grade for a college kid, but we won the championship, we beat a Spokane team, and we played in a big game then. [Coeur d’Alene head coach Shawn] Amos schedules the toughest teams, so even his freshman year, he played in some big games...Then obviously the run we had his junior year he played in a lot of big games.”
Tony coached his son’s teams nearly every step of Jack’s football career, including that eighth grade team. He was a defensive assistant under Coeur d’Alene head coach Shawn Amos during Jack’s two seasons. Tony had a front-row view from the press box as his son passed for over 6,100 yards, completed better than 70 percent of his passes and averaged 305 total yards per game in 21 varsity contests.
“My high school, those coaches prepared me well,” Jack said. “Coeur d’Alene High School, they’re amazing. I played in a bunch of big games, a state championship, semifinal game. Just having those games and coach Purcell and coach Pfannenstiel preparing me, those guys are awesome.”
Jack was tabbed a two-star prospect coming out of high school by 247sports but did not get much recruiting attention. He considered another scholarship offer and some other opportunities, before ultimately deciding to join Carroll’s roster and reunite with a high school teammate.
“During that whole recruiting process, he didn’t know where he was going to go,” Carroll wide receiver Jake Brown said. “I just kept putting it in the back of his head, ‘hey Carroll is still an option.’ It’s kinda funny because the way things worked out we got him here.”
Brown was a senior during Jack’s junior season and racked up 630 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games that year. In a September 2019 game where Jack threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns against Mead High School, Brown caught 10 of those passes for 266 yards and two scores.
“It’s incredibly special. Jake was one of Jack’s best friends in high school...I think Jake being at Carroll was kind of a factor for Jack going to Carroll,” Tony said. “He had another scholarship offer at Central Washington but he fell in love with the Carroll staff. Jake definitely helped and the rest is history.”
The two have shared a practice field at Carroll for a while now, but Saturday was the first time the pair had played together in a game since high school.
“It’s awesome. He’s a great quarterback,” Brown said. “It’s just really fun to be on the same field with him. We had a little chemistry in high school, so it’s definitely fun...Jack was ready to go. He works really hard. I was excited to see him be able to fill that role.”
Following Jack’s first touchdown on Saturday, he seemed to find his rhythm throwing the football. On the 14-play, 97-yard drive that set up the score, Jack made a couple of great throws, including a 27-yarder to Collins and a 17-yard catch and run to Liang Liedle that moved Carroll into the red zone.
“We ended up going 97 yards on a drive to score,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “That’s hard to do, with any quarterback at any time, let alone a freshman. I think it was the third series of his college career. I think he settled in and realized the game wasn’t too fast for him. College football is way faster than high school football. Again, I don’t think the moment was too big. I think he played pretty well.”
Toward the end of the first quarter, Jack led his team on a six-play, 34-yard series that was capped with a 13-yard touchdown to Camron Rothie. On the play, Jack held a safety with his eyes, allowing Rothie to emerge wide-open in the end zone for the pitch and catch.
“He had composure. I think we threw the ball 26 times in the first half and he made really good decisions with the football,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “When things broke down, he made good decisions in terms of when to take off, when to hang in there. Obviously there’s some mistakes he made and things he’s gotta clean up, but for his first start, I was proud of how he maintained his composure through a tight football game.”
Carroll was up 10 points at the half and Jack had thrown for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. He was also picked off in the second quarter, two plays after he and Kyle Pierce hooked up for a 54-yard catch and run. As solid as Jack’s first start was, there are always things to clean up and keep improving on. Getting to see how he handled the moment, however, offered the coaching staff an important glimpse into what type of player Jack could be under pressure at the collegiate level.
“Football players are kinda like bags of tea — you don’t know what you’ve got until you put them in hot water,” Pfannenstiel said. “Any time that you put a guy out there for the first time, there’s always a little bit of anticipation to see what they are truly going to be when the bullets are live.”
Jack finished the game 23-for-38 for 262 yards and led a Carroll offense that broke the 400-yard plateau and scored a season-high 33 points. It was one or two points short or what the Saints needed in a 34-33 loss, but if Saturday was the beginning point for Jack’s development at the next level, good things should be on the horizon.
“I don’t think the moment was too big for him,” Purcell said. “Sometimes when you have freshmen going into a football game, sometimes the moment overtakes them a little bit. I didn’t feel that with Jack throughout the whole week. He’s confident in his ability and he’s been in those big games before and produced. It was a good opportunity to see him and see what he could do. He played pretty well.”
Since he was five years old, Jack said he remembers throwing footballs in the front yard with his father. He credits his dad with showing him how to throw and getting his arm angle where it should be for quick and accurate passes. It was at a fairly early age that Tony knew his son had something special and possessed the talent to potentially play quarterback at the next level.
“He had the throwing motion down, even at an early age,” Tony said. “He kinda had the quarterback’s thinking where he was always thinking next step, next play. He always had the mentality and we’d always talk about quarterback stuff watching college or pro football. By the time he got into seventh or eighth grade, I was like, ‘he’s going to be pretty good.’”
On Saturday Jack paid off that goal of quarterbacking a college game. This coming Saturday, he gets to return to the state of Idaho to play football, this time in purple and gold with Carroll.
Tony said he and his wife plan to fly from Coeur d’Alene to the Boise area for the game. They have some friends, including Tony’s football buddies from Idaho State, who will be in attendance for the Carroll-College of Idaho matchup and to see Jack on the field.
“One of my best friends goes there, he’s a defensive tackle,” Jack said of the COI game. “We’ll be talking a little crap to each other, I guess. It’ll be fun...I’ve just prepared my entire life [for this]. I just wanna play football. I love it. It’s fun.”
