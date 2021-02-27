HELENA — There will be no one-and-done for the Saints in the Frontier Conference Tournament this season. Carroll broke away from Montana State-Northern in the second quarter on Saturday to capture a 76-49 win over the Skylights and establish a date with Montana Western for the tournament title on Monday.
“Well it means a lot,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said of the win. “Obviously these kids remember what happened in the semifinals last year, we got beat on our home floor...We really wanted to come out, play aggressive. Even in the second half, we had that big lead, we didn’t wanna relax, we wanted to keep playing hard. It was nice to get some bodies in there and get some kids rested and be able to keep the pace at what we wanted tonight.”
Ten Saints scored in the win as Carroll shot 51.9 percent from the field for the game and 58.3 percent from 3-point range. Senior Danielle Wagner and sophomore Jamie Pickens combined for 36 points on 13-for-21 shooting despite not playing much of the second half.
Up by just four points through 10 minutes of play, Carroll held a one-point advantage around the eight-minute mark in the second quarter. From there, the Saints reeled off a 14-0 run and finished the half on a 23-4 run to stretch their lead to 20 points by intermission.
“Our biggest emphasis tonight was we have to control the tempo,” Sayers said. “Whether [Northern] makes it or misses, we gotta run it down there. Even if we don’t score it, even if we don’t get anything out of transition, we have to push the ball. I thought when we started to do that -- Kamden found a couple of people, Christine found a couple people open and we hit a couple three’s and I thought that really got us going and we were able to take off from there.”
With stout on-ball defense by juniors Sienna Swannack and Kamden Hilborn as well as senior Jaidyn Lyman, Carroll forced a number of Northern’s 16 total turnovers during that run in the second quarter and translated them into buckets in transition.
For the game, Carroll turned those Skylights mis-ques into 16 points as the Saints tallied 10 steals, three courtesy of Swannack.
With the defensive intensity stepped up, Northern shot just 32 percent in the opening 20 minutes of play, a mark that included a 3-for-12 effort from 3-point range. A 43.5 percent shooting performance in the second half helped the Skylights average over 37 percent from the field on Saturday, but outside of senior Peyton Kehr who scored 16 points, no other Northern player scored more than eight points.
Carroll had three total players break into double digits, including Wagner who scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go along with her two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Pickens added 16 points and five rebounds, while Swannack knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Redshirt freshman Kyle Olson sophomore Genesis Wilkinson chipped in six and five points off the bench, respectively. Redshirt freshman Rakiah Grende added three points in just over seven minutes of action.
Three Saints tallied at least three assists in the win, including Swannack who paced Carroll with four. As a team, Carroll assisted on 21 of its 28 made field goals as half of those made baskets were from 3-point range.
“We talk a lot about knowing you’re going to shoot it before the ball gets into your hands,” Sayers said. “You have players like Kamden and Christine Denny and Sienna Swannack that are creating shots for other people...I think when you know the ball is coming back to you and you’re ready, you’re going to knock a lot of those down and we’re starting to play that way right now.”
Carroll moves to 20-2 overall with the win and extends its win streak to nine games. The Saints are also a perfect 10-0 inside the PE Center this season, and that is where they will get Western on Monday night for the Frontier Tournament Championship.
“I think this team understands, now the fifth time that we’ve played [Western], what they have to do, but every time gets a little harder and a little harder,” Sayers said. “I think this is a mature group and it’s going to be a battle, but I feel confident that they’re up for the challenge.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
