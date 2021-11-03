HELENA — Carroll’s offense works best when the basketball is moving. Wednesday night was a perfect example of that as the Saints racked up 24 assists on 32 made field goals in a 91-52 win over Central Baptist College.
“We pride ourselves in sharing the basketball and we have a lot of weapons,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We’re at our best when we’re moving that ball around and really sharing it. As you saw tonight, we had four players in double figures and we had a lot of people creating shots for each other. You see the energy on our bench really get going when people are moving the ball and sharing it. That’s something we talk a lot about because when that ball stalls our offense stalls.”
The Saints’ offense was anything but stalled against the Mustangs. Carroll shot 50 percent (32-for-64) from the field for the game, including 60 percent in the third quarter. Christine Denny paced the team with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, while Dani Wagner and Jamie Pickens each poured in 16.
Four different Saints were credited with at least four assists in the win. Pickens, passing from the interior of Central Baptist’s zone for much of the night, picked up a team-best five assists to go along with her five rebounds and two steals.
“It’s definitely one of our team strengths -- being able to facilitate for each other and that’s really what we look for,” Pickens said. “When we have a big night of assisting that’s really big for us, rather than just going one-on-one. That’s how teams win I feel like...
“Christine and I at the four and the five we have to work together inside, especially against zones, passing the ball around. That’s how you break down a zone. We really focus on that in practice and executed it tonight.”
Carroll used a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to build an eight-point cushion. Pickens dished out assists on back-to-back possessions to start the second quarter, adding to an 11-2 Saints run. By late-second quarter, Carroll had built a 14-point edge and doubled Central Baptist up 44-22 at the halftime break.
“She’s a great passer,” Sayers said of Pickens. “Extremely unselfish when she gets the ball in there. Sometimes I wish she would pass less...She had some nice give and gos tonight. I thought she found the open player. Just her height and her ability to play facing the basket or with her back to the basket is huge for us.”
Carroll forced 21 turnovers in the win and outrebounded the Mustangs 36-20, including 16-6 on the offensive glass. In the early-going of Wednesday’s contest, the Saints played some zone, but after getting mixed results, reverted back to man-to-man.
“We really have just been wanting to work on it a little bit,” Sayers said of the zone. “Central Baptist spread us out and I thought they got too many offensive rebounds and hit a couple 3-pointers there. We just went back to our man, and I felt like we did a better job keeping them off the offensive glass when we did that.”
After shooting 40 percent in the first quarter, Central Baptist managed just a 25 percent clip in the second 10 minutes and 33.3 percent for the game. Carroll outpaced its opponent 36-12 in the paint and 19-7 on second-chance points. Carroll turned those 20-plus turnovers into 25 points and led by its largest margin -- 39 points -- after Kyle Olson made a 3-pointer with five seconds left to play.
Olson ended up playing 13 minutes in the win. She went 4-for-7 from 3-point range and made two deep 3-pointers to round out the Saints’ scoring on Wednesday night. Olson finished with 12 points, two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Genesis Wilkinson, Jaidyn Lyman, Addi Ekstrom, Erica Nessan, Emma Madsen and Maddie Geritz all scored for Carroll off the bench.
“It’s so cool. Those guys work their butts off in practice,” Pickens said of the reserve players. “A big thing at Carroll is that every role is important. That’s something we really emphasize. Kyle really did a great job tonight, not only on offense but also on defense. You can tell that she’s executing what we work on in practice. It’s really cool to see that those guys are getting in and scoring. There’s really no drop-off from our bench, so that’s really awesome.”
Carroll improved to 2-1 on the young season with the victory and is scheduled to play Corban University on Sunday. Tip off from the PE Center is slated for 2 p.m.
