HELENA — Carroll found the end zone on each of its first five possessions on Saturday on its way to a 49-7 win over Montana State Northern inside Nelson Stadium.
One week after being shut out by Eastern Oregon, the Saints responded in a big way with their most efficient half of football so far this season. Two turnovers helped Carroll grab a 28-0 lead by intermission and eventually stretch that advantage to 42-0 by the fourth quarter.
“Feels great, especially off of last week,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We had a little hiccup there versus Eastern Oregon...The kids responded and the coaches responded and that’s what life is all about. When you get whacked, it’s not whether you take the shot, it’s whether you get back up. Just proud of our coaching staff and the players, did a great job.”
A season-high 533 yards of offense spurred a season-high in points for the Saints as they racked up 26 first downs and averaged better than 7.5 yards per play in the win.
Behind an offensive line that finally got some consistency with its personnel in the week leading up to game day, Carroll turned early and often to sophomore running back Matthew Burgess. At halftime, Burgess had already carried the ball 22 times and was averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
“Five guys got to play Tuesday, Wednesday, this is the first time we’ve had that where we had consistency on the offensive line throughout the week,” Purcell said. “Had a great Thursday, Friday practice and it shows. Offensive line, that’s usually one group you don’t sub in and out. Those five are like a fist and those guys really need to work together.”
His nine-yard touchdown rush, Burgess’s first rushing score of the season, in the first quarter gave the Saints a lead that would never be threatened again by the Lights. Burgess plunged into the end zone once again in the second quarter, giving Carroll a 21-0 advantage and setting the stage for what would be five total rushing touchdowns for the home team on Saturday.
Essentially given the second half off with his team leading 28-0 at the break, Burgess still racked up a season-high 152 yards on the ground despite his longest run being just 14 yards.
With Burgess on the sideline, Carroll found success pounding the football with redshirt freshman Duncan Kraft, freshman Brennen Crawford and redshirt sophomore Sam Liday. Kraft broke a long touchdown run late to push himself over the 100-yard mark and register his first career touchdown as a Saint. Crawford also earned his first score on Saturday after his three-yard run in the third quarter extended Carroll’s lead to 35-0.
“Feed the studs...We had five different running backs touch the ball today and try to make some things happen,” Purcell said. “[Burgess] will get the ball and he’ll get it a lot. If we’re not getting him the ball, then that’s not very good coaching on our part.”
Overall, the trio of Kraft, Crawford and Liday combined for 214 yards on the ground as the Saints averaged north of eight yards per carry on their way to 388 rushing yards in the victory.
Carroll did not need much from his passing attack on Saturday, but got 124 yards and a touchdown from redshirt sophomore Devan Bridgewater. Lifted for senior Kolby Killoy before the end of the third quarter with a 35-0 lead, Bridgewater accounted for two touchdowns on Saturday, including a one-yard rushing score in the second quarter that capped a 14-play, 68-yard Carroll drive.
His scoring pass right before halftime gave redshirt freshman Camron Rothie his first career receiving touchdown, while Killoy’s strike in the fourth quarter earned freshman tight end Carson Ochoa his first touchdown.
All told, four Saints recorded their first career touchdowns on Saturday as numerous freshmen and redshirt freshmen continue making impacts for the purple and gold during this abbreviated season.
“During the fall, our true freshmen and our redshirt freshmen got a real good taste when we had our practice in the fall...We had a good taste of what they could do, so what an opportunity for them to be able to get on the field, get some game reps, have the game slow down for them,” Purcell said. “There were a lot of firsts today, first touchdowns, first catches, first tackles. It was exciting, it was fun for those young guys, because that’s the future.”
A team that racked up over 320 yards of offense against College of Idaho just two weeks ago, Northern could not eclipse the 250-yard mark on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Oakley Kopp got the start for the Lights and finished just 6-of-14 through the air for 35 yards. Kopp also threw two interceptions, each of which Carroll converted into scores.
Redshirt sophomore Brenden Medina finished the game for Northern after starting against College of Idaho two weeks ago and was credited with the Lights’ only touchdown, a pass to sophomore Jake Horner in the fourth quarter.
Otherwise, Carroll’s defense limited Northern to just 130 yards through the air and forced three turnovers while holding the Lights to 4-for-13 on third downs. Carroll also logged three sacks on Saturday. Junior running back Andrez Trahan-Proctor was about the only bright spot for Northern, as he amassed 78 yards on the ground on 20 carries.
“Hats off to coach Nurse, coach Anderson and coach Bandelow on the defensive side there,” Purcell said. “Did a great job creating situations and havoc to be able to make those sacks happen...Every hit, whether the ball is getting off or a true sack or he has to run and scramble, it gets after them a little bit.”
Carroll needed this win to keep pace in what figures to be a tightly-bunched Frontier Conference with the abbreviated four-game schedule. Following a bye week, the Saints are scheduled to play their final regular season game against College of Idaho on April 10 at 1 p.m. inside Nelson Stadium.
“We know we’re capable and it showed today,” Purcell said. “This was the first time we actually got to see a game on the offensive side...At least this game, we had one game to watch and so we had some pretty good tendencies and understood what they were gonna try to accomplish.”
