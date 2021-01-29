HELENA — Kurt Paulson has his Carroll men’s basketball team clicking on all cylinders right now. After four consecutive home victories, the Saints vaulted from the middle of the tightly-bunched Frontier Conference to second place behind Providence.
Carroll also broke back into the receiving votes portion of the NAIA coaches top 25 poll on Wednesday at 9-5.
“Finally with some home games, we got the momentum, four straight in a row,” junior Jovan Sljivancanin said. “We just gotta keep it rolling. We go to Billings this weekend, we need to focus on that. Then we have more home games coming, so we just got to use this momentum and keep getting wins.”
What awaits in Billings this weekend is a Rocky Mountain College team that has dropped six-straight games after beginning the season 1-1. The Battlin’ Bears have struggled to find a rotation that works, having started at least nine different players through eight games.
Despite the duo of senior Darius Henderson and sophomore Maxim Stephens scoring double digit points per game for Rocky Mountain, the program averages just 66.4 points per outing. That is one of the worst numbers in the NAIA, as is the Battlin’ Bears’ 41.3 percent shooting as a team, a figure that fails to crack the top 170 teams in the country.
Still, Henderson averages north of 40 percent from 3-point range, while redshirt sophomores Kelson Eiselein and Sam Vining have also put up some decent shooting numbers through eight games.
“They have a lot of athleticism,” Paulson said of Rocky Mountain. “Some of their kids didn’t play last weekend for various reasons, unknown reasons. We’re having to gameplan for lots of different lineups. They have some athleticism this year that they didn’t have last year. They have some really good shooters in Henderson, Eiselein and Vining, all returners from last year’s team.”
Stephens, a 6-foot-8 Hamilton, New Zealand product, leads the Battlin’ Bears in blocked shots and is also their leading rebounder. He is fresh off a double-double in a loss to Montana State-Northern last weekend, a game in which he scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Vining and Eiselein each knocked down two 3-pointers in that same game, and broke into double figures in the 10-point loss.
Despite some of Rocky Mountain’s struggles with turnovers (negative-3.38 turnover margin) and shooting the basketball, it is one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country. With over 11 per game, the Battlin’ Bears rank inside the top-50 nationally in that category, just behind the Saints who pull down 11.9 offensive boards per game, on average.
“We’ve been doing better at that, so I’m happy with that, but we got to keep at it,” Paulson said. “They got Stephens and they got some other guys with athleticism that can get some boards. We just gotta be solid and take what they give us, not try to make the home run play down there.”
Carroll will roll into the weekend having won five-straight games against Rocky Mountain and eight of the last nine. Sljivancanin had 20 points the last time these two teams played each other, a game Carroll won by 16 points at home.
This season, Sljivancanin is pacing the Saints with over 17 points and eight rebounds per game on 50 percent shooting. Both he and fellow junior Shamrock Campbell rank inside the top-50 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage at 46.9 and 50.7 percent, respectively.
That has vaulted Carroll into the top-five in 3-point field goal percentage as a team, as the Saints rank inside the top-15 nationally in three different categories (3-point field goal percentage, rebound defense and scoring defense per game).
While the Saints are rolling, they can not afford to overlook the 1-7 Battlin’ Bears right now. Road games are always difficult, no matter the opponent, and Carroll has yet to really play as good as it can away from the PE Center.
“I’ve been telling the guys they better be ready for a dog fight down there,” Paulson said. “They have a coach who’s really good and he’s going to get them ready. Their record really isn’t an indicator of what they can do, in my opinion. We got to be ready to go. Not get too high right now, not get too low. Just keep working, that’s what I told the kids on Monday.”
The Saints and Battlin’ Bears are slated to play two games this weekend in Billings, the first of which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday’s action will tip off at 4 p.m.
