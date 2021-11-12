HELENA — Jovan Sljivancanin and Ifeanyi Okeke combined for 40 points and 28 rebounds on Friday night to help lift Carroll’s men’s basketball team over Oklahoma City University 70-63. The Saints improve to 6-0 overall with the win.
The game tipped off day one of the Montana Tech Classic in Butte.
For Sljivancanin, his 24 points and 15 rebounds gave him a sixth-straight double-double to start the season. Fourteen of those points came in the second half as Carroll staved off runs by the Stars.
Carroll led 30-23 at halftime, but five minutes into the second half, Oklahoma CIty had cut that advantage to just a point. Jonny Hillman responded with two big buckets for the Saints, one off an offensive rebound and put-back. Minutes later, however, Carroll found itself in a similar situation, leading by a point. A 7-0 Saints run followed, helped along by a Sljivancanin 3-pointer and two made baskets by Okeke.
Gui Pedra knocked down a triple to build Carroll’s advantage to 60-50 with 6:11 left in the second half and cap a 14-5 spurt from the Saints.
Carroll shot 42.2 percent from the field for the game, but connected on just two 3-pointers on 13 attempts. Okeke, as well as Sljivancanin, were big reasons why the Saints outscored the Stars 40-22 in the paint and held a plus-15 edge (41-26) on the boards in Friday’s win. Carroll was also plus-8 on the offensive glass, and turned those rebounds into 21 second-chance points, 11 more than Oklahoma City.
Okeke finished with 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting, and a season-high 13 rebounds. Pedra chipped in eight points and four rebounds, while Andrew Cook added seven points, two rebounds and three assists in the win.
Saints leading scorer Shamrock Campbell went just 1-for-5 from the field and ended up with only two points.
Kori Guest (15), Rashaun Coleman (14) and Ryan Birt (14) all broke into double figures for the Stars, while Elie Ghomsi added seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Carroll will be back in action for day two of the Classic in Butte on Saturday. The Saints are scheduled to face No. 24 College of Idaho at 5 p.m. in what will be an NAIA top-25 matchup.
