HELENA — Shamrock Campbell and Jovan Sljivancanin — both seniors — are back making clutch plays for Carroll, the same ones that helped make them all-Americans last season. This time the duo helped propel the Saints past Eastern Oregon 77-74 with a combined 40 points and big-time shots down the stretch.
“Unbelievable early-season test,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Give credit to Eastern Oregon. They came down and beat [Montana] Tech handedly last night and then gave us everything we wanted today. Really proud of our kids for responding to a little adversity here and there. Our kids just executed down the stretch and shared the ball. A couple big plays where we were unselfish and kicked it out for shots, and guys made free throws to wrap it up.”
Trailing by a pair with around two minutes remaining, Campbell stepped up and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer on the kick-out from big man Brendan Temple. Sljivancanin knocked down two free throws mere seconds later to build a three-point edge.
Up a point with about 75 seconds on the clock, Campbell drained a mid-range jumper, restoring a three-point Carroll lead. Both seniors then made clutch free throws to help seal the game and keep Carroll’s record perfect at 3-0.
“I think we all just trust each other,” Campbell said. “Whoever is taking shots, we trust them to make it. Brendan made a great play on that 3-pointer, just unselfish, and found me open. Then late in the shot clock I hit that pull-up. We all trust each other to come through.”
Campbell finished the game with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Sljivancanin notched his third-straight double-double to begin the 2021-22 season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Ifeanyi Okeke poured in 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting in 29 minutes.
“They’ve been in these situations,” Paulson said of his players. “We’re thankful that they’re on our side. Just unselfish play all-around. I thought the rebounding battle was going to be the tale-tale sign of the game. We ended up getting them by three [rebounds]...That was kinda what got us over the hump.”
The matchup to watch coming into Sunday was reigning Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year Shamrock Campbell guarding EOU’s Max McCullough. McCullough dropped nearly 40 points on Tech Saturday and entered this season as the defending Cascade Conference Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points per game.
Paulson’s plan of action was to stick Campbell on him, then back him up with Jonny Hillman. Through the game’s first 20 minutes, that plan was working as McCullough finished the half with four points on 1-for-3 shooting. It took until the 4:14 mark for McCullough to pick up his first points (off free throws) and there was just 45 seconds on the clock when he made his first field goal.
“Max I know well. I’ve known [him] since I was a kid, we grew up together in the same town...I played basketball with him my whole life,” Hillman said. “We knew what we were walking into, he’s a great shooter and a great player. We were focused on the screens. We had to talk and communicate well and I think we were well-prepared for them and the plays that they were running. Defensive intensity and then communication was the big focus for us today.”
McCullough is one of those players that finds ways to score points. In the second half, that is exactly what he did. Carroll led by nine points at the halftime break, but with 10 straight points from McCullough, EOU cut that lead to just three points.
“Just to not let him get loose. They run a lot of actions for him off single and double screens, so just trying to trail all those, not let him get easy touches,” Campbell said of the game plan on McCullough. “Obviously in the second half he had a ton. He’s tough to keep track of for a whole game, but [we were] just trying to make things tough on him.”
McCullough scored 22 second-half points on 7-for-8 shooting. One day after hitting eight 3-pointers, Carroll limited him to just four attempts and two makes. He got eight of his points from the free throw line and turned the ball over twice in 32 minutes.
“He’s a tough cookie,” Paulson said of McCullough. “Our guys played really well on him, I thought, but he’s going to get some open ones. He’s just much quicker than you think, he can get to the rim. Held him down as well as we could. Just enough I guess to get the win.”
EOU entered Sunday after hanging 90-plus points on Tech in a double-digit win. Carroll limited that same team to just 74 points. EOU needed a 59.3% shooting effort in the second half and 47 points to accomplish that after the Saints kept the Mountaineers to 27 points in the opening stanza.
“I think it’s just the mindset coming into the game. We’re going to stand our ground on defense,” Hillman said. “We know we’re going to get our points on offense and we know that championships and wins come from defensive intensity. Coaches really put an emphasis on that today and throughout the preseason. We know our roles. We know we have scorers and we know we have guys that work out on defense.”
EOU turned the ball over more than 10 times on Sunday, and Carroll kept their opponent to just four second-chance points and five offensive rebounds.
After shooting 59.3% in the first half, the Saints went 11-for-30 (36.7%) from the field to close the game. That included a 1-for-6 effort from 3-point range. Campbell, however, poured in 12 of his points in the second half, while Sljivancanin added 11 down the stretch.
Brendan Temple scored eight points with eight rebounds and two assists. Freshman Andrew Cook notched six points, two rebounds and three steals off the bench. Cook also completed a three-point that put Carroll up by seven with around 12 minutes to play in the second half.
Hillman did not score off the bench, but was tasked with guarding McCullough and Phillip Malatare for much of the night. Malatare finished with 16 points, while Hillman picked up five assists and a steal in 24 minutes before fouling out late.
“We have a team full of mature guys,” Hillman said. “We have Shamrock and Jovan and Jaedon [Lieberg] who are seniors that are heading up the team, and then a lot of juniors. We’ve been here for a while. We know what needs to get done, especially on the home court. We’re super comfortable here and we’re comfortable with each other. These situations are something we’ve gotten used to and I think we’ve really grown.”
Sunday’s win represents the first time Carroll has gone down to the wire in a game that counted this season. The Saints played Dawson Community College to a two-point game in an exhibition, but have otherwise blown out their other two opponents.
Carroll had to work for a win against EOU, but that is why non-conference games against tough competition exist.
“It’s just great to get tested early, to get games like this, for when we get in big games in conference [so that] we’re prepared for them,” Campbell said. “We don’t get tight, we’re used to being in tough situations and we stick together. It’s great getting these games and coming away with a win in these games.”
The Saints are scheduled to be back in action on Friday, on the road, against Whitworth University. Tip off from Spokane, Washington, is slated for 8 p.m. MT.
