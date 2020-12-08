HELENA — This weekend's men's and women's basketball games between Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College have been canceled because of Frontier Conference COVID-19 protocols, Carroll announced Monday.
The games, which were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Carroll, will be considered no contests.
The disease caused by the novel coronavirus forced the cancellation of a Nov. 30 women's game between Carroll and Oregon State, as well as Saints men's and women's conference games at Montana Tech slated for this past weekend. COVID-19 also caused the Rocky men and women to postpone their season-opening doubleheaders against Montana State-Northern scheduled for this past Saturday and Sunday.
Neither Battlin' Bears basketball team has played yet this season, and their next scheduled games are Jan. 4 against Montana Western in Billings.
The Carroll men (2-1) haven't played since Nov. 20, and the women (5-0) last competed on Nov. 28.
