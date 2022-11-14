WHITEFISH — Carroll’s Jack Prka (offense) and Rex Irby (defense), as well as Rocky Mountain College’s Wyatt Brusven (special teams) were tabbed Frontier Conference Football Players of the Week on Monday.
Prka threw for a season-high 275 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 21-6 victory over No. 11 College of Idaho on Saturday.
The sophomore, in his 17th career start, tossed touchdown passes of 63, 57 and 15 yards to lead Carroll to its eighth win of the season, a share of the Frontier Championship, and a berth in the NAIA Football Championship Series.
Prka threw two interceptions, but for the fifth-straight game, completed better than 60 percent of his passes.
Prka finished the regular-season third in the Frontier in passing yards per game (190.4), second in completion percentage (60.5 percent) and third in passing touchdowns (13).
Irby, playing in the final regular-season game of his collegiate career, intercepted two passes and was credited with a third-quarter sack.
Irby’s interception with five minutes to play and the Saints leading by two scores all but sealed Carroll’s victory.
The senior from Boise, Idaho, has been credited with 26 tackles on the season. His two picks Saturday catapulted Irby into a tie for the team lead with cornerback Zach Spiroff and was the Saints’ eighth and ninth interceptions of the season.
Brusven averaged 34.6 yards – with a long of 60 yards – on his five punts in a 44-21 Battlin’ Bears loss on Saturday.
Brusven pinned Montana Western inside its own 20-yard line twice and flipped the field with his 60-yard boot to the Western 26 in the fourth quarter.
Brusven also handled kick off duties for Rocky on Saturday and averaged 58.8 yards on his four kicks with one touchback.
The redshirt junior from Shelby finished the regular-season second in the Frontier in punt average (41.0) and tied for second with 18 punts inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.
