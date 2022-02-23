HELENA — For the fifth-straight season, Carroll’s women’s basketball team will play in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinals. The Saints rolled past Montana State Northern 73-39 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, beating the Skylights for the fourth time this season.
“I thought [the players] came out really focused,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They had a great sense of what they needed to do. They wanted to come out and play really hard and be aggressive from the start, and they did that.”
Carroll was able to rest its starters in the fourth quarter thanks to an out-pouring of offense in the game’s first two stanzas. Jamie Pickens started 5-for-5 from the field, racking up 10 first-quarter points as the Saints shot 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) to start the contest.
Carroll forced three first-quarter Skylights turnovers and held them to 2-for-14 shooting, including an 0-for-8 performance from 3-point distance. That helped produce a 20-point Carroll advantage after 10 minutes, a lead the Saints would bump up to 28 points by halftime.
“It was obviously a great good start for us,” Pickens said. “We kinda got into a flow, we were getting good looks down low and good shots on the perimeter. Everything was flowing, so that was really good. We were using that team chemistry that we know we can have. It was a good first step to the next two games we’ve gotta get to.”
Carroll – as the highest remaining seed from the quarterfinal round – will now travel to Great Falls to face Providence on Saturday. It will have been barely a week since the two teams clashed with a share of the Frontier’s regular-season title and No. 2 tournament seed on the line. The Argos bested Carroll last Thursday, but it took double overtime and 93 points to do so.
Now, in what will be the fourth matchup between Carroll and Providence this season, a trip to the league tournament championship game is at stake.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for us to go back to that gym and play how we can play,” Pickens said. “Obviously we didn’t have a good first half in that last game, so this next game will be a good opportunity for us to get a better start and do what we can do on offense.”
Pickens finished one rebound short of a double-double on Wednesday night, pouring in 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting and grabbing nine boards against the Skylights. Christine Denny added 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Sienna Swannack totaled 11 points and Dani Wagner added 10.
Pickens played a team-high 26 minutes, but none of Carroll’s other starters played more than 22 minutes in the victory. Genesis Wilkinson, Kyle Olson and Emma Madsen each received significant minutes off the bench, while Jaidyn Lyman and Addi Ekstrom each played 20-plus minutes, scoring a combined six points.
Carroll turned Northern over 20 times and scored 26 points off those mistakes. The Saints held a plus-12 advantage on points in the paint and was plus-seven in the rebounding department.
As a team, Carroll racked up 21 assists on 31 made baskets with Kamden Hilborn and Denny each dishing out five assists.
Wilkinson chipped in eight points off the bench for Carroll as 10 Saints scored in the victory.
Northern’s Peyton Kehr scored a team-high 16 points on Wednesday. Savannah Toms added eight off the bench.
Playing in their first game in nearly a week, the Saints shot 47.7 percent (31-for-65) from the field and made seven 3-pointers.
After Carroll was denied a first-round bye last week, it set its sights on getting back to Great Falls and doing something it has not done all season: beating Providence on the road. Following Wednesday’s win, a trip north now has the Saints’ full attention as they will have two days to prepare for round No. 4 against the Argos.
“A week practicing against ourselves when you’ve done it for six months now – [the Northern game] just breaks things up,” Sayers said. “Gives us an opportunity to get some things on film and see what we liked and what we didn’t like. It gets our players out there playing at full speed with fans and the emotion, and even the nerves, potentially, of a game like that. I’m really excited that we got to play tonight. I think the players are glad they got to play tonight. Now, it’s time to flip the switch and get ready to go back to Great Falls.”
Tip off against Providence is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
