KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Move over Oral Roberts because there is another 15 seed that can say it knocked off a No. 2 today. Carroll took down the second-ranked team in the country and the No. 2 seed in the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament on Friday night 85-62.
The Saints will now advance to the quarterfinals and play SAGU (Texas) on Saturday at 5 p.m. from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“We’ve been down here since Tuesday, so we were kinda getting restless at the hotel,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Finally got the game in and we played about as good as we have played all year.”
Carroll waited to hold its biggest lead of the game until the final horn and extended its 10-point halftime lead to over 20 points with around four minutes left in the game. Sophomore Dennis Flowers III had 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including a 3-for-6 effort from 3-point range in the win.
“I thought we started the game a little slow, kinda adjusting to the big arena,” Paulson said. “Then some threes started falling kind of mid-way through that first half and we closed the half out on a run there and got up 10 [points].”
Junior Jovan Sljivancanin bested that with a game-high 20 points on 20 shot attempts, while also burying three triples.
It was that duo, with a little help from junior Shamrock Campbell’s 15 points, that allowed Carroll to enjoy a fairly stable cushion in the scoring column for much of the evening.
Down 18-15 mid-way through the first half, the Saints reeled off a 10-2 run to grab a six-point advantage. Flowers was at the center of that push, converting a tough and-one opportunity, knocking down a 3-pointer and doing his best Patrick Mahomes impression with a full-court pass to a streaking Ifeanyi Okeke for an easy basket in transition.
“Dennis was huge for us, he was a great spark,” Paulson said. “Hitting some shots and good defense, as well. He probably had his best game of the season.”
Sljivancanin simply did what he does best: take over games with his back-to-the-basket play.
Called for a charge early in the game, Sljivancanin failed to let that deter him as he showcased to William Penn why it should guard his left hand more.
The result was 13 first-half points for Carroll’s leading scorer and the conclusion to a 19-7 push from the Saints heading into the halftime break.
“They didn’t really have a guy that could guard [Sljivancanin], and we knew that so we exploited it,” Paulson said. “They have a really good player in Blaylock, but he’s not a great defender. They wanted to go small, put someone smaller on him, and then he just went to work.”
The final 20 minutes were simply pure punishment from the 15th-seeded Saints, as they out-scored the Statesmen 45-32 and knocked down seven 3-pointers as a team. Its advantage cut to just five points on the first two William Penn possessions out of intermission, however, Carroll showcased the never-flinching attitude that got the program to Kansas City this season, advancing the lead down to double figures with buckets from Flowers, Sljivancanin, Campbell and freshman Murat Guzelocak.
Carroll shot 50 percent in the game’s final 20 minutes and held the best scoring offense in the country to just 62 points and 36.5 percent shooting overall. Friday night represented the lowest scoring output for William Penn this season as its leading scorer in senior Kevion Blaylock finished with just five second half points on 2-for-12 shooting.
“Ifeanyi shut Blaylock out with just his length and tenacity,” Paulson said. “Ifeanyi was the key on Blaylock.”
From the 3-point line, the Statesmen shot 33.3 percent and missed a total of eight free throws in the loss despite out-rebounding Carroll by nine and holding a 28-26 edge on points scored in the paint. William Penn’s sub-40 percent effort from the field is a far cry from the 51.6 percent shooting clinic it put on during its 26 games prior, as the Statesmen struggled to put points on the board with its second-leading scorer Karmari Newman sidelined after picking up two technical fouls in the opening round games.
Senior Josh Watkins and junior Ty Majlik-Autry broke into double figures for William Penn with 15 and 12 points, respectively on a combined 10-for-17 shooting. The remaining nine players to see court time on Friday night combined for just 13 made fields, including senior Nathan Gehring who went 0-for-3 from the field for two points.
Their defense doing the trick, the Saints had their third-straight 80-plus point performance. Carroll entered the contest with its mind on throwing the ball inside more and accomplished that goal with a combined 10 shot attempts from sophomore Brendan Temple and Guzelocak, as well as many of Sljivancanin’s aforementioned 20 shots coming from the paint.
“[William Penn is] really athletic, of course, and they can pressure you,” Paulson said. “So when we throw it inside, it kinda flattens the defense out to the baseline, so then guys can have open shots on the kick-out...If we’d just pass it around the perimeter, we’d never get them flattened out for the kick-outs.”
While the Saints lost the battle of points in the paint, that aggressive approach netted 21 attempted free throws, 17 of which Carroll made for an 81 percent effort from the charity stripe. It also freed up numerous open looks on the perimeter with Flowers and Campbell combining to bury six of the 12 made 3-pointers by the purple and gold in the victory.
Carroll moves to 20-7 on the season with the victory and is now one of just eight men's basketball teams still playing for an NAIA National Championship. Next up is SAGU on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.