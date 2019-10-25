HELENA -- Rory Bloy recoreded his second consecutive hat track as Carroll College trounced Walla Walla University 6-0 in men's soccer Friday at Nelson Stadium.
Paolo Georgiades opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a header off an assist from Ben Dagg. Three minutes later, Bloy earned his first goal and in the 24th minute Santiago Morrazzani landed the Saints' third and last goal of the first half.
To start the second half, Bloy scored his second goal off the teamwork of Georgiades and Dade McDevitt, who both received an assist. In the 63rd minute ,Bloy completed his hat trick off assists from Nick Lowrimore and Ben Dagg. The Saints' final goal came from Birgir Stefansson in the 77th minute.
The Saints had 30 shots to Walla Walla's two.
"Our biggest thing for today was to play hard and keep our level high," Carroll coach Doug Mello said. "I think we accomplished that."
Looking into the games ahead Mello said, "Now we got to step it up. Rocky is a Top 25 team, Providence is probably our biggest rival, so it's a good way to prepare for those matches by playing well today, but our level is going to have to improve."
Carroll and Rocky Mountain College meet at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
