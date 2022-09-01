HELENA — To bleed Carroll College purple and gold in Butte is uncommon, but the McGrees have done it for years.
This Saturday, when the Saints visit Bob Green Field and face Montana Tech in the Orediggers’ annual Copper Game, the family won’t have far to travel to watch their son – Thomas – play safety.
“I think, for my family, it’s especially important. Obviously for the entire Carroll community it’s the biggest rivalry we have, but for us – I grew up playing on Bob Green Field for all of our high school games,” Thomas said.
“It’s going to be awesome, it’s going to be exciting. [Tech] holds on to that Copper Game pretty hard and they love getting rowdy. It’s just going to be a good atmosphere and a lot of fun.”
Thomas, like his brothers Connor and Nate, came to Carroll from Butte Central High School where he ran track and played football.
Saturday will be the Saints’ first time in Butte since 2018 when both of Thomas’ brothers contributed to a 21-point purple and gold victory.
Thomas said he has some extended family that attends Tech, but described his immediate family as “Carroll through and through.”
Thomas expects “tons” of family members to be in attendance at Alumni Coliseum and is super excited about the opportunity to play in front of what he said could be one of, if not the best, game atmospheres all season.
Thomas earned his first substantial playing time against Western last weekend and notched his first career interception when he picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Jon Jund. A redshirt sophomore, McGree provides depth at the safety position behind Kaden Gardner and Tug Smith.
Carroll, after beating No. 17-ranked Montana Western in the season-opener, is not only looking to beat Tech for the fourth consecutive time, but the Saints want to get to 2-0 heading into their open date.
Carroll enters its matchup with the Orediggers undefeated (albeit just 1-0) for the first time in seven years.
It is the first time since 2015 – when the Saints beat No. 1 Southern Oregon and Tech downed MSU-Northern in the season-opener – that both programs have rolled into the rivalry game undefeated.
Thomas will be a part of the defensive effort trying to limit Tech quarterback Jet Campbell and keep wide-out Trevor Hoffman from replicating his 122-yard performance in a 38-3 win over Eastern Oregon.
The Saints’ defense certainly began the season on the right foot, holding Western to just 10 points and 263 total yards while forcing three turnovers.
Connor and Nate were both on hand inside Nelson Stadium to witness their younger brother and the Saints get that victory, just like they hope to see on Saturday in their hometown.
“Having both my brothers play college football, especially for Carroll – after Saturday, they were here, and they can talk to me after. We go to dinner and they can be like, ‘you did this good, you could improve on this,’” Thomas said.
“I really like that. Then, being able to go back to Butte and have all those guys be there for me, it’s going to be great.”
Carroll and Tech are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m.
