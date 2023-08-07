HELENA — Carroll’s first opportunity to begin shaping its season, disprove a projected third-place finish in the Frontier Conference, and commence a march back to the NAIA Football Championship Series came Monday with the team’s first full-squad fall practice.

Under a blue, partly cloudy sky with a cool, gentle breeze whipping against their face masks, the Saints participated in several team, individual, and competition sessions for roughly two hours in helmets and shorts.

“I liked the energy…I thought the rhythm of practice – setting the tempo of how we do things – [was good],” Saints fifth-year head coach Troy Purcell said.

“We gotta get better at it and keep improving, but there wasn't a lot of standing around – everybody was hustling from drill-to-drill. I think it was pretty clean. I didn’t see a lot of pre-snap penalties or mental mistakes. Communication, I thought, was good.”

Opportunity is a word first-year Saint Anfernee Cooper has thought a lot about as his final collegiate season looms.

A 25-year-old defensive back from Fort Worth, Texas, who played three seasons at NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston, Cooper took the scenic route to Carroll, but said Monday it is a blessing to end up a Saint.

“The program is everything I wanted in a program,” Cooper said. “A program that focuses on winning the day and what you can improve on each day. It’s about a brotherhood and everybody holding each other accountable…

“The team feels like a family. I felt that from the first day that I got here.”

Cooper was recruited by current Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow when UMC shuttered its football program following an 0-11 2019 season.

Cooper chose NCAA Division III St. John’s University instead, but never stepped on the field as the COVID-19 pandemic upended college athletics.

He withdrew from the program believing his football-playing days were over and returned home where the fire was rekindled.

“I always had the itch to be around football,” Cooper said. “My defensive coordinator from high school coached at a high school 20 minutes up the road from me and I would help him during the summers…

“That's when I kinda started getting the itch again.”

A certified personal trainer, Cooper worked his way back into football shape, reestablished his relationship with Bandelow, and showed up to campus June 1 looking for an opportunity to earn game repetitions for the first time since November 2019.

“It’s an opportunity for me to prove that I can be the athlete I know I can be,” Cooper said. “To be a part of a team that has a winning culture, that’s won 45 conference championships, and to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Even though he’s in good physical shape, Cooper's biggest hurdle is reteaching his body the football movements necessary to excel at his cornerback position.

On Monday, Cooper played with Carroll’s third team defense during team sessions, but earned a couple reps with the second team during seven-on-seven drills.

“You just gotta do it,” Bandelow said. “That’s why it was a big deal that he was here in the summer – we got to throw a lot of skelly and do a lot of individual drills…

“He got to work on getting back into football shape and getting his body back into those football movements.”

Cooper’s addition couldn’t come at a better time for Carroll’s cornerback room after the Saints graduated Micah Ans and All-Conference corner Zach Spiroff transitioned to the coaching staff.

Nicknamed “Grandpa Coop” by his UMC teammates, he played 30 games at either corner or safety over three seasons with the Golden Eagles, totaling at least 25 tackles each year.

Cooper said he’s been working with Bandelow and Spiroff, asking plenty of questions, to get up to speed on the nuances of Carroll’s defense.

“Leadership and veteran presences can look a lot of different ways,” Bandelow said. “Anfernee has been here just a little bit longer than the freshmen, but he’s played more football than anybody in that room…

“He’s the right kinda guy to go in there and lead his teammates, and they’re gonna listen.”

Cooper’s path toward playing time will be an uphill one, but he’s back playing the game he loves and looking for an opportunity to end his collegiate career on a high note with a winning program.

It’s an opportunity Cooper doesn't take lightly because of a childhood friend named Tyson Adams who lost his life prematurely.

“If you mentioned football around him, he lit up,” Cooper said of Adams. “Any time I look in my locker and I look at a helmet, I just see him and see his face…

“I don’t take this opportunity for granted because I know, if he were here, he’d be playing somewhere.”

Carroll will progress to its first fully-padded practice on Friday. The Saints’ season-opener is scheduled for Aug. 31 against Montana Tech.