Andrew Cook vs. Lethbridge

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a career-high 31 points on Thursday night in a win over Montana Western. Cook also dished out five assists and pulled down four rebounds. He'll enter Saturday's matchup with Montana Tech leading the Saints in scoring (17.8 PPG) and second in the Frontier Conference behind Tech's Caleb Bellach (18.1 PPG).

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Road wins in the Frontier Conference are huge, but Carroll’s victory over Montana Western Thursday night felt bigger than usual.

Instead of dropping a third consecutive conference game and falling to 2-5 in league play, the Saints hung around all first half, weathering a barrage of Bulldog 3-pointers early, went on a 16-0 run right before half, and held off a hard-charging opponent in the game’s final three minutes.

Andrew Cook vs. SAIT

Andrew Cook vs. MSU-Northern

