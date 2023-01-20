HELENA — Road wins in the Frontier Conference are huge, but Carroll’s victory over Montana Western Thursday night felt bigger than usual.
Instead of dropping a third consecutive conference game and falling to 2-5 in league play, the Saints hung around all first half, weathering a barrage of Bulldog 3-pointers early, went on a 16-0 run right before half, and held off a hard-charging opponent in the game’s final three minutes.
Now, heading into Saturday’s afternoon tilt with Montana Tech, the Saints are looking up at only the 6-1 Orediggers and 5-2 Providence Argos.
“I thought, last night, we didn’t get rattled when they were making their comeback,” Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook said. “The entire team did their part. From the first five guys playing to the bench, we all did our part.”
“Knowing how good we actually can be has been a very motivating factor for us. We’re a very young team, so having those ups and downs is very normal. Now that we had a nice road win, we just wanna keep on building on it. That comes from each guy on our team doing their part.”
Carroll was 1-7 in its previous eight entering play Thursday and was fresh off losing back-to-back conference home games, a first for head coach Kurt Paulson.
The Saints played loose in spite of that, save for the game’s first five or so minutes, and filled holes in its starting lineup (Jonny Hillman and Brayden Koch did not play) with James Lang, and Trent Rogers off the bench.
Nevertheless, the Saints were led by Cook, in what was, arguably, his best game in purple and gold thus far.
“The part I liked about him last night was five assists,” Paulson said. “The shots that Gui [Pedra] was getting in the first half to keep us in it, that was Andrew passing to him.”
Pedra started 4-for-4 from 3-point distance and Cook totaled all five of his assists in the first half.
Cook also matched his season scoring average in the opening 20 minutes with 17 points, scoring 11 of Carroll’s final 18 and six consecutive points to close the half.
Cook sealed the game with six free throws in the game’s final 49 seconds.
“I just wanted to win, honestly,” Cook said. “I felt like how they were guarding on-ball screens – it gave me lots of opportunities to make plays for our team.”
Cook scored a career-high 31 points without making a 3-pointer – and attempting only one – nothing new for the guard who likes to get down hill.
His longest made field goal was about 15-feet from the hoop, more indicative of a post player, but something Carroll fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the 6-foot-4 second-year player out of California.
“When I’m at my best, I’m in the paint making plays for our team,” Cook said. “I have zero problem shooting threes, but my style of play is much more aggressive.”
“Coach Paulson always always tells me to not settle for threes that aren’t wide-open kicks. Those are the ones that I will shoot. Not that it’s not a part of my game, but it’s not my focus.”
Cook is shooting 56 percent on 2-point field goals this season. Carroll’s leading scorer, Cook accounts for 24 percent of the Saints’ total made field goals and nearly 28 percent of the team’s 2-point field goals.
Sixteen times in 18 games Cook has attempted 10 or more field goals. Only 28 of his 228 shot attempts have been from 3-point distance.
“He’s got a scoring mentality, which is why he’s here,” Paulson said. “He picks and chooses his spots – which he gets to his pull-up, it’s pretty much 100 percent.”
“We’re trying to talk to him about not fading away on some of his attempts and really going at the rim and drawing fouls.”
Cook drew fouls on his shots twice on Thursday, once for a 3-point play that gave Carroll its first lead of the game late in the first half. Carroll never trailed again.
Seemingly as good with his left hand as his right, Cook finished driving layups with both hands Thursday and broke out his signature turnaround jumper.
Multiple times Cook got an angle off-the-dribble, found a spot inside the free throw line, stopped on a dime and drilled a jumper.
“I try to keep the defense on their heels,” Cook said. “If they think I'm gonna drive right, I make a quick move left and it shifts their entire defense. That’s when I make the read of a pass, shot, or lay up.”
“I watched lots of Devin Booker and how he gets to his spots and how he uses his mid-range shots. Watching him all the time slowly wore off onto my game. I would like to say I’m a much worse version of him in that sense.”
Paulson said the next step in Cook’s growth as a player will be his ability to find open teammates off the dribble drive.
Cook’s five assists Thursday night were his most since Dec. 9 (seven) and his third game this season with at least five assists.
He’s already made strides in knowing when to kick the basketball out, and according to Paulson, “trusting the process” by making his teammates better with the attention he attracts defensively.
Cook was certainly one of the most excited people in the gym when one of his teammates made a good play.
From fist pumps to high fives to post-play embraces, Cook let his buddies know when he saw something he liked.
“The successful teams have the most selfless players,” Cook said. “I didn’t care who was shooting the ball last night…we all wanted to win. That was just my competitive fire – it was very, very high last night.”
Carroll and Cook run headfirst into the train that is Montana Tech Saturday afternoon.
Tech, at 18-2, is off to its best start in program history behind the conference’s leader scorer Caleb Bellach.
Over his last six games, Bellach is averaging 23.3 points per game. Since the calendar flipped to January (five games – all conference), Bellach is averaging 23 points – on 53.8 percent shooting – 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
“They’re playing really well,” Paulson said. “Deep. Got Bellach amongst other guys. They’ve got a really well-rounded team…I think we gotta win the rebounding battle, take care of the ball and I think we’ll be right there.”
It’s the first time Carroll and Tech have matched up inside the PE Center since last season’s Frontier Tournament title game and will be a chance for the Saints to even the season series at one game apiece.
“We need to play harder and play smarter than them,” Cook said. “They’re a very good team, but we match up well. If we follow coach Paulson’s plan and we play with confidence, we’ll be fine.”
Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m., following the women’s game.
