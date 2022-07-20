HELENA — Shawna Juarez hit the ground running when she found out she was the next head softball coach at Carroll.
Juarez, who is the program’s first permanent head coach since Aaron Jackson stepped down last August, has already conducted a Zoom meeting with returning players and carried out some recruiting.
Brian Bessette and Moe Boyle served in interim capacities following Jackson's departure.
Juarez spent the last three seasons (two full campaigns) at Miles Community College where she led the Pioneers to back-to-back Region XIII Championships in 2021 and 2022, and a 57-40-1 record in its first years of existence.
Previous coaching stops included Walla Walla Community College and Edmonds College, both in Washington, as well some club coaching experience with USA Explosion teams in the state.
Juarez, originally from Othello, Washington, played at Wenatchee Valley College and Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be at the university level,” Juarez said. “I love junior-college, don’t get me wrong, I played myself and I absolutely loved the experience, but my goal is that I want to have these girls for longer than two years. I have had such a great experience with Montana. It was just a win when I got this job. Huge win.”
Juarez’s time coaching club softball helped her build connections. Her time working for Northwest Basketball Camps shaped the kind of coach she is today.
Developing a dynamic culture that people want to be a part of and teaching players how to be competitive (more so than they might already be) are things Juarez wants to work on out of the chute.
She’s heard Carroll already has a solid team culture among its returning players, but Juarez understands the need to build trust with her players and familiarity between herself, the veterans of the teams, and the newcomers to the roster.
“I think the common theme is how you treat people,” Juarez said. “Just knowing that my philosophy is out of love and coaching the heart behind the jersey – that always captivates [the players] and they buy in. Miles was exceptional. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had with that – just having a team that bought in and was a family. That is exactly what I’m going to [have] at Carroll…
“Coach the heart behind the jersey, love the player, push them. Make them better people most importantly and, obviously, elevate their softball skills.”
Juarez’s degree is in social work and she described herself as a “uniter” and someone who loves talking and people.
On the field, Juarez likes to coach how she played: fiery, vibrant, and with plenty of energy.
She wants her teams to embody that and be loud and locked in on every pitch during a game.
“I am very competitive…I truly believe I’m a winner and I want to win,” Juarez said. “I get people to believe they can win no matter what the odds are or the circumstances. I know what I’m coming up against. I know this is one of the most competitive conferences in the nation, but when you can work hard, bring in top-tier recruits and get people to buy in and compete, then good things happen.”
Carroll returns two All-Cascade players in Kaitlynn Ayers and Kirsten Norris, as well as Gold Glove recipient Amber Brewer, from last year’s team. The Saints were 14-31 overall and 11-19 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play under the direction of interim head coach Moe Boyle.
Carroll’s incoming class is headlined by Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner, the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Softball Player of the Year.
Venner was 16-1 with a 1.09 ERA in the circle for the Class AA State Champion Broncs. She struck out 262 batters in 112.1 innings pitched, was the Class AA Eastern Division Player of the Year, and tossed two no-hitters, including one perfect game.
Juarez, who said she tried recruiting Venner to Miles CC and watched her at the state tournament, called Venner a difference-maker.
Juarez has already lined up some fall ball opponents for Carroll.
The Saints will play some local junior-colleges, as well as club teams from Washington, in preparation for a regular-season that would begin early next year.
“Just super appreciative to be at Carroll and thankful,” Juarez said. “Thankful for the opportunity and thankful that the school has entrusted me with this great honor.”
“I truly believe we are on track to do great things.”
