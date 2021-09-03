HELENA — For the first time since the fall of 2019, the field at Nelson Stadium is painted in anticipation of a football game day. Carroll banners are hung, various flags grace the poles that line the stadium and the cannon that sounds when the Saints score is in place.
“It looks really cool,” Carroll head football coach Troy Purcell said of the field paint. “It really sparks, it’s really vibrant colors. Just really happy with Red Dog Painting. Our two track coaches, Jimmy Stanton and Harry Clark, are helping with that process. We’ve heard the cannon a couple times today, I think somebody got some new powder in there. We want to hear that a bunch on Saturday.”
It is all in preparation for another chapter in the Carroll-Tech rivalry that, on the gridiron, dates back more than 100 years. The two teams have not squared off since November of 2019 as Tech opted out of the 2021 spring season. That contest nearly two calendar years ago was also the last time fans packed the stands of Nelson Stadium, something that is expected on Saturday.
“It’s a great rivalry and it’s your crosstown game,” Purcell said. “It’s your Cats-Griz game, in a way, at the Frontier level in this state. The proximity is close and it’s exciting. It was exciting 30 years ago, 50 years ago, and it’ll be exciting 50 years from now.”
Both the Saints and Orediggers are coming off losses in their season-opening games, each falling to their opponent by one possession. Tech coach Kyle Samson helmed his first game after being elevated from offensive coordinator in January of 2020 and the Orediggers gained less than 300 yards of offense in the loss to Eastern Oregon.
After averaging 190.5 rushing yards per game (third-most in the Frontier Conference) in 2019 behind 800-plus yards from running back Blake Counts, Tech racked up 140 yards on the ground in its opener. Counts accounted for 98 of those and a touchdown.
“They did a good job up front running the football this past weekend...We’ve gotta do a great job this week being fundamentally sound and make sure we take care of our job in the run game,” Carroll defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said.
Carroll struggled with that at times against Montana Western, allowing 228 rushing yards and 414 total yards to the Bulldogs. In Counts, the Saints come up against a running back that knows how to put together big games.
As a senior at Flathead High School -- under then-head coach Kyle Samson and running backs coach Travis Dean -- Counts established a new all-class single-season record for rushing yards with over 2,500. After Tech lost starting back Jed Fike three games into the 2019 season, Counts stepped in and averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 83.9 yards per game and scored eight touchdowns as a true freshman.
Quarterback Jet Campbell, who went 14-for-23 for 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Eastern Oregon, nearly broke the 2,000-yard mark and tossed 11 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2019. Wide receiver Trevor Hoffman, with his 1,018 yards on 52 catches two years ago, became just the fourth Tech player with 1,000-plus receiving yards in a season. He caught three balls for 61 yards in the Orediggers’ 2021 opener.
“I think the biggest thing for them is they want to run the ball,” Nurse said of Tech. “They’re a kind of take shots down the field type of team, so we’ve gotta do a great job stopping the run and keeping those guys corralled where [Campbell] has to check it down so there’s no deep shots. When the ball goes up to Trevor Hoffman, we’ve gotta do a great job of containing him and making sure we attack the football.”
Defensively, Tech returned just three starters from its 2019 team. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Schock and redshirt junior Bridger Johnson led the way for the Orediggers in tackles against Eastern Oregon with 12 and 10. The group was not credited with a sack in the opener and got just two tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Redshirt junior Naoki Harmer got two of Tech’s five pass break-ups and defensive back Jake Orvis recovered a fumble.
“For the most part, they kept Eastern Oregon from being efficient,” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Bridger Johnson playing their stand-up outside linebacker on hybrid did a great job for them setting the edge. He’s physical, you can tell he’s a smart football player that understands what’s going on and he’ll present a challenge for us.”
Tech defensive coordinator Nick Brautigam is in his second season directing the defense. It is a unit that -- in conference-only games -- finished second in points per game allowed in 2019. Tech also led the conference two years ago in total defense allowed per game (279 yards), giving up just 161.4 passing yards per contest.
In the opener against, Eastern Oregon, Tech allowed just 83 yards through the air but over 260 on the ground.
“You can tell Nick Brautigam has come in and put his touches on the defense,” Pfannenstiel said. “Those guys played really hard last Saturday in terms of rallying and tackling. You see defensive linemen making plays downfield and safeties and defensive backs coming across the field and making tackles.”
Carroll rolls into Saturday having not lost to Tech since Oct. 14, 2017, taking the last two games against its rival. The Saints are 2-3 against the Orediggers in the last five head-to-head contests.
Kick off inside Nelson Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.