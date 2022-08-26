HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football.
Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
“It’s very exciting,” Carroll defensive lineman Garrett Worden said. “This is probably the season I’ve been most excited for. Our d-line, and defense as a whole, is more prepared this season than I feel like we have [been] in previous seasons. Everyone is healthy and feeling good.”
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to the whole off-season. All summer, you just have a little thing in your head thinking about Western.”
When the Saints and Bulldogs meet on the gridiron, a battle usually ensues.
Last year’s game was decided late in the fourth quarter when Western erased a three-point Carroll lead and hung on for a 26-22 victory.
That contest extended the streak of one-score decisions between these two programs to three. Dating back to 2018, four of the five games between Carroll and Western have been settled by seven points or less.
“It’s just good football,” Worden said. “It’s chippy on the field, but right after the game, it’s super respectful on both sides. It’s a fun game to play.”
Carroll, seemingly, has the edge this year. Yes, the Saints returned 18 of 22 starters, but, for the first time since Sept. 3, 2016, Carroll opens its season at home.
That’s significant because of the way Carroll plays at home.
Since Troy Purcell took over the program in 2019, the Saints are 10-2 inside Nelson Stadium.
“It’s just that feeling from the moment you wake up,” Worden said. “We’ll go do walk-throughs, go to Mass and go to breakfast – it’s just that feeling around campus, around the stadium. From Mass you’ll walk down [to the PE Center] and people are tailgating and the excitement is there.”
“It’s just something different, something that’s nowhere else in the Frontier – just that excitement around the game. It’s fun.”
Dating back to 2001, when Nelson was built, Carroll is 110-21 at home, according to the program’s game notes.
“It’s a tough place to play, that’s for sure,” Western quarterback Jon Jund said. “It does help that we’re close – Western does travel well, so we’ll have a good amount of fans at that game. Nelson is a tough place to play. It’s pretty hostile, the crowd gets after it. Every home team at the college level usually plays better, but Carroll plays with a lot of pride at that place.”
Of course, Jund and company would love to spoil Carroll’s opener.
Jund, who is entering his fourth year as Western’s starter, leads an offense into Nelson that was the Frontier’s best a season ago. Jund threw for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last year on his way to earning Frontier Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Jund paced the conference in passing yards per game (254.6), touchdowns, and pass efficiency (146.3), led Western to eight wins (most since 2002), and to the NAIA Football Championship Series as the No. 16 seed.
“We gotta keep him in the pocket,” Worden said. “We gotta make sure we have every gap filled and make sure our linebackers are looking for him all the time. He’s a very talented athlete and he can tear apart defenses, which I feel like he did last year.”
“This year, I feel like we’re a lot more prepared for him and we’ve schemed for him quite a bit.”
“Gotta get him off his first throw and try to get him into a progression,” Purcell said. “We gotta turn [the defensive line] loose. Our defensive line has to do a good job of making him uneasy and get him in situations he doesn’t want to be in.”
Jund is a threat with his legs as much as his arm, but according to the redshirt senior out of Spring Creek, Nevada, Western’s rushing attack is as good as it has ever been.
That’s led by second-year Bulldog and University of Nevada transfer Reese Neville. He finished second in the Frontier in rush yards (955), yards per carry (5.3) and rushing touchdowns (10) to garner first-team All-Conference honors.
Neville totaled 167 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s opener, racking up north of 200 all-purpose yards, while Jund also found the end zone twice on the ground.
That attack will bash up against a Carroll defense that allowed just 94.3 rush yards per game in 2021, the only program in the Frontier to give up less than 100 yards per game.
Carroll’s defensive front is experienced and deep with All-Conference nose tackle Garrett Kocab, as well as Worden, Jake Walk and stand up pass-rusher Trent Durfey, all back.
Both teams are a bit inexperienced on the back-end, particularly at safety.
Carroll sophomore quarterback Jack Prka will be making his eighth career start after taking over starting duties four games into last season.
Kyle Pierce was the lone departure from the Saints’ wide receiver room following last season, and Cam Rothie, Tony Collins and Jaden Harrison return. Redshirt freshman Chris Akulschin and redshirt junior Luke Jensen should play big roles in Carroll’s passing game on Saturday.
Western, like Carroll, lost its top wide-out from a season ago. Nate Simkins, who paced the Frontier in receptions (83) and yards (1,122), graduated, as did Jamison Hermanson, who finished second in the league in receiving yards (851).
Trey Mounts, a three-year starter, will step into Simkins’ shoes, while players like redshirt senior Blake Sentman, junior (transfer from Moorpark College) Jacob Carbajal and senior Elijah Benedick will all see their roles increase.
For both teams, the keys to winning on Saturday are simple: control the football, don’t turn it over, keep the opposing offense off the field, and don’t make any special teams mistakes.
As season-openers go, this one is as meaningful as they come because it’s the only head-to-head matchup between two teams poised to finish the year atop the league standings.
Games like these are why players play the game.
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Nelson Stadium.
