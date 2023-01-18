HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team signed the third member of its 2023 recruiting class last week in St. George’s High School guard Margreit Galow.
Galow, a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged 15 points, four assists and four steals per game as a junior, joins Ellie Denny, younger sister of Saints All-American Christine Denny, and Helena High’s Alex Bullock as 2023 signees.
“Margreit is a kid who we’ve known about for a long time,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Her sister was our manager here for four years and she’s been coming to camp.”
“We just really like her athleticism. Each year she’s gotten better, she’s gotten stronger.”
Alyson Galow, Margreit’s older sister, graduated from Carroll in the last three years. Her being around Carroll’s women’s basketball team allowed Margreit to get a good look at the program.
Margreit said she also attended several camps Carroll hosted growing up and really got to know the coaching staff and some members of the community.
“[At] every single camp, it’s like a different kind of community there,” Margreit said. “I’ve seen other schools and I’ve talked with other coaches, and coach Sayers is the one who stood out to me as more than a coach.”
Margreit is from Spokane, Washington, and plays high school basketball in the same Northeast 2B Conference as Ellie (Liberty High School).
The two future Saints, who have played as teammates at Carroll camps, squared off on Jan. 10 with each scoring 19 points and Margreit getting the best of Ellie in a 53-48 victory.
Margreit hit a 3-pointer with about a minute left to help secure the win.
“It was super fun playing against her,” Margreit said. “Liberty is always a good team and they’re always tough to beat. That was actually the first time we’ve beat them [in a while].”
Margreit officially signed with Carroll on Thursday, before its conference game against Providence.
A guard in high school, Margreit said she wants to become familiar playing the post positions and that she feels as if her game best emulates current Saint Sienna Swannack.
Elevating to a level like Swannack’s is why Margreit chose to play at Carroll. She believes becoming a Saint will send her down a path toward being a better basketball player while setting her up with a good degree to utilize once basketball is over.
“When I play, it kinda takes my mind off everything,” Margreit said. “It’s something that's almost relaxing, but exciting, too. I think there’s a lot of room for me to grow.”
“I think I’m a good player right now, but Carroll, coach Sayers and the whole team is gonna make me an even better player and I’m excited to see what I can look like [as a basketball player].”
Margreit said she plans to enroll in Carroll’s physician assistant program with the hopes of one day starting a career in pediatrics.
With Margreit now in the fold, Sayers said she’ll likely sign one more player to her 2023 recruiting class.
No. 18-ranked Carroll, currently 14-5 on the season, travels to Dillon to face No. 12 Montana Western on Thursday. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
