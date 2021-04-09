HELENA — Ever since Michaela Fetzer suffered serious injuries in a car accident last fall, the members of Carroll’s softball team have been playing for more than just themselves. Earlier this season, when senior Brooke Brewer tore her ACL during a game, an injury that would cause her to miss the remainder of her final season, the Saints had another teammate to play for.
On Friday, both Fetzer and Brewer had surgery, the same day Carroll welcomed Bushnell to town for an afternoon doubleheader. Fetzer’s surgery was back in her home state of Utah to help continue the rehab process from her injuries, while Brewer had surgery in a Helena hospital to repair her torn ACL.
“You feel for both of them,” Saints head coach Aaron Jackson said. “For both of them to be in surgery today, and us to get the opportunity to come and play, it puts some things into perspective. Two kids that worked their butts off and don’t have that opportunity right now, so to come out and play for them and get the win in the second one is a huge accomplishment. Hope that we can continue to build upon that in the future.”
Carroll grabbed an early 2-0 lead in game one of its doubleheader on Friday, but saw Bushnell rally to score eight unanswered runs to take the front-end 8-2. Game No. 2 was nearly a complete opposite of that, with the Saints playing the part of the rallying team in a 10-6 win.
Trailing 5-0 in the third inning of the second contest, Carroll put a four-spot on the board to cut Bushnell’s advantage to 5-4. Junior Amber Brewer, whose sister underwent surgery at 10:30 on Friday morning, got the Saints’ rally started with a two-RBI extra-base hit.
“It’s hard because obviously she’s my sister, we’ve been playing together forever and I felt like today I just needed to ball out for her and Michaela, as well,” Amber said. “Definitely was playing for them today for sure.”
Amber logged two more base hits in Carroll’s comeback effort, adding to her triple and walk in the first game. After the upsetting experience of watching her sister get injured in what could very well be the final season they get to play together following more than a decade of doing so, Amber said it allowed her to see just how fortunate she was to have the ability and opportunity to play softball.
With the help of three hits in the back-end of the doubleheader, including another triple, Amber ended her day a combined 4-for-7 with two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
“[Brooke] wants to be out here more than anybody, I know that for a fact,” Amber said. “Being able to come out here and my body being healthy enough to come out here, I’m thankful for it every single day because you can take it for granted. Ever since [her injury], I’ve been playing for her and recognizing that I’m so thankful to have a healthy body right now.”
The Saints snatched the lead from Bushnell in the fifth inning of game No. 2 with three more runs and ended up scoring 10-straight tallies before the visiting team scratched back a solo home run down five runs in the seventh inning.
Friday marked the sixth time Carroll has scored at least 10 runs in a game this season, and after a bit of a slow start in the first game, Jackson said his team just got back to being what it has been in the past.
“That’s kinda been our MO, we have the potential just to go off like that,” Jackson said. “For the last couple of weeks, we just couldn’t find those hits and string them together. Putting a lot of bats on balls, a lot of quality at-bats, but just couldn’t get hits down, and today we did in that second game...To fight back and finish the game 10-6 is a testament to who we are as a team and how good we can be once we put it all together.”
Carroll pounded out 16 hits in game No. 2 and got a 3-for-4 effort and three RBIs from junior Emma Hamilton. A total of six players were credited with at least one RBI in the Saints’ victory as they put together three separate innings with three or more runs scored.
After splitting the doubleheader, Carroll sits at 9-22 on the season and in the bottom half of the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. There is still about one-third of the regular season left, however, for the Saints to turn things around and look at getting a bid to the postseason.
“Our goals haven’t changed,” Jackson said. “It’s to win every conference series and we’ll continue that. We get a chance to do that tomorrow and then we’ll attack the next series when it comes. Right now for this young group, it’s important that we try to get to the postseason and get that experience...We’ve been learning and learning a lot, but the sky’s the limit for this team when we put [everything] together.”
After putting the finishing touches on its win over Bushnell in the second game on Friday, cards were sent around for players to sign that will be delivered to Brooke and Michaela. Brooke will likely get her card from her sister who planned to go see her following the game.
“I’ll let her know the scores and hopefully she’s excited, too,” Amber said.
