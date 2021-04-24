HELENA — The Carroll softball team split a doubleheader with No. 1 Southern Oregon at Centennial Park on Saturday afternoon. Southern Oregon took the first game 10-0 in five innings, and Carroll won the second 6-5 on a walk-off hit by Kaitlynn Ayres.
In the first game, Southern Oregon's pitcher Gabby Sandoval was dialed in and held Carroll's offense scoreless. The bats got hot for the Raiders, and they were able to get 10 runs on the board to end the game in five innings.
In the second game, the Raiders continued to hit the ball well early on. The Saints found themselves facing a 5-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Then, Carroll's offense found its footing and began to comeback. The Saints loaded the bases for Amber Brewer with one out, and she delivered. Brewer hit a two-RBI single to put the Saints on the board. Kaitlynn Ayers stepped up to the plate next, and drove in another run for Carroll with an RBI sacrifice fly. Just like that, the Saints were in striking distance.
The Saints came up to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning facing a 5-3 deficit. Starting the rally in the seventh for Carroll was Haylee Curry, who stepped up to the plate and hit a single to center to lead off the inning.
After back-to-back walks from Sydnee Paul and Jessica Nimmo, Amber Brewer came to the plate with the bases loaded once again. This time around, it was an RBI sacrifice fly by Brewer that got the Saints within one.
Kaitlynn Ayers followed the sac-fly up with a shot into the gap that scored Paul and Nimmo to walk the game off for the Saints and secure a victory over the top team in the nation.
This marks the second straight week in which the Carroll softball team has taken down a top-five team, winning one at No. 5 Oregon Tech last week and now taking one from No. 1 Southern Oregon.
The Saints, now 13-29 on the season, will wrap up their CCC schedule next weekend as they travel up to Great Falls for a four-game series with Providence.
