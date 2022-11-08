CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College senior midfielder/forward and Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Year by the league Monday.
A captain for the Fighting Saints who picked up four conference player of the week awards this season, Stapleton tallied 12 goals — five of which were game winning — as she helped lead Carroll to nine wins on the year. She was the only player from a Montana school to be selected to the league's All-Conference First Team.
The remainder of the top women's awards went to Northwest University's Maggie Gunning (Defender of the Year), College of Idaho's Gianna Yslava (Newcomer of the Year) and Yotes coach Brian Smith (Coach of the Year).
On the men's side, Warner Pacific's Andrew Martinez won both the league's Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Year awards. His coach, Troy Ready, won the Coach of the Year award, while Corban University's Quinn McCallion won Defensive Player of the Year.
Rocky Mountain College junior forward Igor Soares was the lone men's player from a Montana school to make the All-Conference First Team. The Brazilian tallied eight goals and five assists in 15 appearances for the Battlin' Bears.
