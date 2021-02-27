HELENA — Carroll’s men’s basketball team has a date with Providence on Tuesday night in Great Falls after the Saints held off Montana Tech 67-62 in the semifinal game on Saturday.
Two clutch free throws from sophomore Brendan Temple pushed the game to four points in favor of Carroll with under 30 seconds remaining as the Saints completed the second half comeback.
“It didn’t look pretty for the first part of the second half,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “At the 14-minute mark, we were down nine. Our kids really rallied and didn’t hang their heads and we just kept chipping away at that lead.”
A 12-2 Tech run out of the halftime break put the Orediggers up nine points six minutes into the second half, but the Saints had a run in them. Junior Jovan Sljivancanin dropped in a bucket, Carroll forced a Tech turnover and sophomore Jonny Hillman buried a 3-pointer to bring the home team to within two points.
“That was a big shot by Hillman,” Paulson said. “He makes big shots, he was a state champion and when I recruited him, I just knew we needed that kid in the program for what he brings. He got us some free throws as well and kinda kept us hanging around during that early part of the second half when we weren’t looking too good.”
Carroll then got Temple going under the basket as he scored all 12 of his points in the second half. In just under eight game minutes, the Saints reeled off a 20-5 run and seized a 57-51 advantage with just over six minutes to play.
From there, it was back to a seesaw affair that resembled the first half as the fate of the game came down to Carroll making its free throws. Temple, who helped ice the game late, finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and the Saints shot 84 percent (15-for-21) as a team.
“We executed down the stretch with some actions where Jovan was facilitating for us and then we made our free throws at the end,” Paulson said. “We got to the line, we were aggressive and we made them and that was the difference.”
On a night when the 3-pointers were not falling for one of the country’s best long-range shooting teams, Carroll pounded the ball inside for 30 of its 67 points in the win.
The Orediggers used a similar approach after they too fell cold from 3-point distance, notching 36 points in the paint and out-rebounding Carroll 32-30, including 12-8 on the offensive glass. Seniors Cody Baumstarck and Taylor England were at the center of that attack, pulling down 11 and nine rebounds, respectively, and combining for six offensive boards.
Baumstarck notched a double-double with 11 points to go with his 11 rebounds and senior Sindou Diallo dropped in 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting.
Carroll saw four players break into double figures in the win, including Sljivancanin who narrowly missed his fifth-straight double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. He also racked up a game-high five assists to accompany four steals.
Junior Shamrock Campbell and Temple each chipped in 12 points on a combined 8-for-17 shooting, while Hillman added 10 points and three rebounds off the bench.
After each team cleared 46 percent shooting in the first half, neither team shot better than 40 percent in the final 20 minutes as they went a combined 3-for-16 from 3-point range. Still, Carroll shot 43.8 percent for the game on 10 less attempted field goals. The Saints, however, shot 11 more free throws than Tech, and made 10 more than their opponent.
“Temple was big on the back-side getting us some offensive boards and put-backs, drop-offs,” Paulson said. “I thought Ifeanyi [Okeke] had a nice, aggressive take to the rim late in the game where he got it on the block, went middle and got us one at the rim. That was good just to see us not settling and being aggressive and getting free throws or getting shots at the basket instead of settling for three’s.”
With the win, Carroll has now won 12 of its last 13 games and improves to 17-6 on the season. The Saints will play Providence for the Frontier Conference Tournament title on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Great Falls.
