Andrew Cook vs. MSU-Northern

Carroll sophomore Andrew Cook scored a career-high 31 points, on 11-for-15 shooting, in the Saints' 85-81 win over Montana Western on Thursday night in Dillon. Cook made six free throws in the game's final 49 seconds to help seal the victory.

 Gary Marshall

DILLON — Carroll’s women’s basketball team stands atop the Frontier Conference standings, along with Rocky Mountain College, at what is, essentially, the halfway point of league play.

The No. 18-ranked Saints knocked No. 12 Montana Western out of a share of that conference lead Thursday night with a 72-60 road victory.

Kyndall Keller vs. MSU-Northern

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Saints' 72-60 victory over No. 12-ranked Montana Western on Thursday night in Dillon.

