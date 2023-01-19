DILLON — Carroll’s women’s basketball team stands atop the Frontier Conference standings, along with Rocky Mountain College, at what is, essentially, the halfway point of league play.
The No. 18-ranked Saints knocked No. 12 Montana Western out of a share of that conference lead Thursday night with a 72-60 road victory.
Carroll, after leading 64-39 through 30 minutes of play, captured its third-straight double-digit conference victory and improved to 3-3 in games against top-25-ranked competition.
Western actually outscored Carroll 52-48 in the game’s final three quarters, largely due to a 21-8 fourth quarter in which the Bulldogs’ starters didn’t play.
A 24-8 first quarter by Carroll, which saw Jamie Pickens score eight of the Saints’ first 15 points and Carroll score 15 of the game’s first 17 points, provided much of the difference.
“They just executed,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said of her players. “They attacked, they were fundamental and they just played with a great sense of purpose.”
Carroll, after getting off to a slow start in a 58-51 loss to Rocky Mountain College two weeks ago, one that had the Saints trailing by 19 points mid-way through the second quarter, has responded with three consecutive fast starts in games since.
Thursday, as Carroll jumped out to a 20-4 advantage in the first and led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, was the latest example.
“That’s kinda the mindset we’ve decided to take on, ‘we’re gonna be the aggressor,’” Sayers said. “We know the defensive game plan, but we’re gonna come out and we’re gonna force you to stop us.’”
“The last three games the girls have done a great job of that.”
Brynley Fitzgerald, who entered Thursday night as the Frontier’s leading scorer, was the lone Bulldog to break into double figures with 12 points. She scored her 1,500th career point as a Bulldog on a 3-pointer in the third quarter and finished 4-for-7 from the field.
Kyla Momberg and Emily Cooley each added eight off the bench, while Payton Hagy chipped in seven.
Jordan Sweeney, Joelnell Momberg, Shainy Mack and Mesa King – Western’s other four starters – were each held to five points or less as Western barely eclipsed 40 percent shooting.
Pickens paced the Saints with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and pulled down five rebounds.
Maddie Geritz added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Kyndall Keller scored 12. Kamden Hilborn contributed 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Carroll improves to 6-1 in league play along with Rocky (60-48 win over Montana Tech).
The Bulldogs, who saw their 12-game win streak snapped, fall to 5-2 in conference play and slip back to third in the standings. Both losses have been to Carroll.
“This second round [of conference play] is kinda the round where the separation will begin…This was a really big win for us since we have to come [to Dillon] twice,” Sayers said.
“Winning this first [game in Dillon] kinda nullifies that home court advantage of a team that has two at home…This was a big win for us.”
Carroll men climb back to .500
Andrew Cook have a game.
The sophomore poured in a career-high 31 points, on 11-for-15 shooting, and calmly converted six free throws in the game’s final 49 seconds as Carroll staved of Western 85-81.
“Kinda stressful at the end, but they hung together and made enough plays, took care of the ball,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said.
Cook’s free throws extended Carroll’s lead to four each time, with the final instance coming with one second on the clock.
After hitting both, Cook turned and raised both arms over his hand in celebratory fashion, knowing he had willed his team to victory.
“[Andrew] was kinda in the zone and we just gave him the ball. He made all his free throws – he had nine [free throws] and he had five assists. That was really big for us.”
Brendan Temple notched his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Senior Jonny Hillman missed his eighth game of the season with a knee injury, but junior Gui Pedra helped pick up the slack with 14 points, on 5-for-7 shooting, off the bench.
Carroll used a 16-0 run to take a 10-point advantage into halftime.
Western chipped away at that lead all second half until a full-court press anchored an 8-0 Bulldogs run. A Jamal Stephenson 3-pointer, part of his team-high 26 points, pulled Western to within one possession with under two minutes to play.
Carroll settled down in the face of pressure, and with Cook’s free throws, escaped Dillon with its second win against Western in as many tries this season.
“We’ve obviously been up-and-down with an inexperienced group,” Paulson said. “Just gotta learn from what we did well tonight and carry it into the next game and continue on with it.”
Brenton Woods scored 13 points and dished out six assists for Western. Tanner Haverfield made two 3-pointers to open the game and finished with 12 points, while Ky Kouba added 10.
Carroll improves 9-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Western falls to 3-4 in league action and is now tied for third in the conference standings with the Saints.
