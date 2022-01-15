HAVRE — Carroll swept Montana State Northern in a Frontier Conference basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The Saints women ended a two-game skid with a 60-34 victory over the Skylights, while Carroll’s men rode a big second half to a 61-45 win.
Carroll’s men are now 18-2 on the season and 5-1 in league play following Saturday’s win. Jovan Sljivancanin and Ifeanyi Okeke each paced the Saints with 15 points. Sljivancanin logged his 15th double-double of the season with 13 rebounds. He also added four assists and a steal. Okeke finished 7-for-10 from the field, and Shamrock Campbell joined them in double figures with 10 points.
Trailing 26-24 at halftime, the Saints took a 30-28 lead two minutes into the second half on a Jonny Hillman lay-up. Tied at 30-30, Carroll reeled off a 12-0 run spanning about four minutes. Northern got to within eight points, but a Campbell lay-up and Andrew Cook 3-pointer stretched the advantage back to double digits.
Hillman got the start for Carroll and scored six points. Gui Pedra returned from injury and played sparingly after missing Thursday’s contest against Providence. Cook and fellow freshman Garrett Long combined for nine points in the win.
Mascio McCadney paced the Lights with 14 points. Jesse Keltner added eight and David Harris and CJ Nelson each chipped in six points.
Carroll women roll past Skylights
Dani Wagner scored a game-high 11 points as Carroll got back in the win column against Northern. The victory advances the Saints to 16-4 on the season and 4-2 in league play. It also ended a two-game losing streak for Carroll.
Carroll led Northern 16-9 after 10 minutes of play and out-scored the Skylights 31-16 in the second and third quarters combined. All 13 Saints played on Saturday and 11 scored. Genesis Wilkinson, Jaidyn Lyman and Addi Ekstrom all scored seven points off the bench. Kyle Olson and Maddie Geritz each chipped in six points.
Carroll shot just 36.4 percent (20-for-55) from the field for the game, but held Northern to under 33 percent. The Saints converted nine 3-pointers on 25 attempts and out-rebounded the Skylights 33-23 overall and 13-6 on the offensive glass.
Sydney Hovde paced Northern with nine points. L’Tia Lawrence and Ryley Kehr each added seven points in the loss.
Carroll is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, at home, against Montana Western.
