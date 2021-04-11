HELENA — A day after locking up its bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series, Carroll’s football team found out its opponent. The Saints will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to face the two-time defending National Champions in the Morningside Mustangs on Saturday.
Carroll was tabbed as the 16th seed in the 16-team bracket after finishing its season 3-1 and claiming a share of the Frontier Conference Championship with a win over College of Idaho on Saturday. This is the first time since 2014 that Carroll has advanced to the NAIA playoffs, and the team will be making its 23rd all-time appearance, the most in this year’s 16-team field.
Carroll is 42-16 all-time in NAIA playoff games and has six national titles to its credit, including two second-place finishes.
“[It is] a group of people working together, it’s way more than me,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said after finding out his team’s opponent. “Coach Nurse, coach Pfannenstiel, coach Bandelow, coach Dawson, coach Dagenais, coach Springer and a whole group of seniors that are very dedicated and love Carroll as much as we do as a staff ... That’s why you have good programs. Good programs have good people. You keep those good people, and you have good programs, so it goes hand in hand.”
To find out their fate, all of Carroll’s players gathered at the team facilities and watched as they were paired up with Morningside. After taking down the No. 6 team in the country in College of Idaho, the excitement level was high for a Saints team that snapped two streaks by winning a share of the Frontier and advancing into the playoffs.
"It’s fun for [the players], that’s what this is about,” Purcell said. “Once it’s all said and done at the end of the day, you look back, you see their families and the players and their dedication and all the hard work that they’ve put in to have results. That’s the funniest part for those seniors and for the group, because you don’t know when you’re gonna get back here again. The experience is unbelievable.”
Carroll jumped up to the No. 22 spot in the latest NAIA Top 25 coaches poll on Sunday, its first top-25 ranking since the final poll of the 2019 campaign. Morningside, on the other hand, capped off the regular season as the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the country for the second straight season.
The Mustangs enter the FCS as the two-time defending NAIA National Champions and with an 8-0 record. They claimed the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship after completing a season in the fall of 2020.
Morningside will be making its 17th appearance in the NAIA playoffs and has appeared in every one that has been held since the 2004 season. The Mustangs are 27-14 all-time in playoff games.
“There’s a reason why they’re No. 1 in the nation,” Purcell said. “We’re going to have to be on top of our game, our best game ever ... We just gotta go out and do the best we can do.”
With their opponent known, Carroll’s coaching staff will now shift into full game preparation mode ahead of Saturday’s contest. Having stuck to a routine all season, the Saints will not waiver from that leading up to a noon kickoff on Saturday in Iowa.
“[It’s] like every other week, we’re just going to get better tomorrow,” Purcell said. “We’ll spend some time tonight now [that] we know who we’re going to play. Monday will be a lot of game planning, get [the players] back Tuesday morning ... Stay the course, keep improving and keep getting better. It’s an exciting time, it’s fun to be in the postseason.”
