KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in three seasons, Carroll’s football team will participate in the NAIA Football Championship Series.
The Saints, as the No. 15 seed, will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to face No. 2 seed Grand View in a first-round matchup on Saturday.
“It’s just really exciting. Really proud of our guys. It’s just the next step…We gotta fly down and make it happen – give ourselves a great opportunity,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “[Grand View] is a great team. Any teams that are left – they're the best 16 left in the nation.”
“It’s gonna be a great battle and a great test. Just really excited to see our guys shine at the national level.”
Seedings and first-round pairings for the 16-team playoff were announced by the NAIA on Sunday evening.
Just like the spring 2021 season, Carroll received the Frontier Conference’s automatic bid based on the defensive points allowed tiebreaker.
Carroll (No. 16) and College of Idaho (No. 18) were both ranked inside the top-20 in Sunday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll following a 21-6 Saints victory on Saturday.
With both teams eligible for a playoff berth, and each claiming a share of the Frontier Championship, tiebreakers were triggered. The first one, head-to-head, was deadlocked at 1-1, but Carroll held a distinct advantage (133 to 181) in the defensive points allowed tiebreaker.
College of Idaho did not receive an at-large bid to the playoffs.
According to NAIA records, it is Carroll’s 24th all-time appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series. Carroll, of course, won six NAIA National Championships from 2002-2010.
The Saints are 42-17 all-time in the playoffs.
Grand View finished the regular-season 11-0 and earned a bid to the playoffs as the Heart of America North Division Champion. It is the Vikings’ 11th appearance in the playoffs.
Grand View is the reigning national runner-up and captured a national championship in 2013.
Dickinson State, as the North Star Athletic Association Champion, and future Frontier football-playing member Arizona Christian, as the Sooner Athletic Conference Champion, joined Carroll in the 16-team field as the No. 14 and No. 16 seeds, respectively.
The Blue Hawks won their eighth-straight NSAA title, finishing the regular-season 8-2 (6-0 NSAA) with their only losses to Black Hills State and a nationally-ranked Montana Western team.
Dickinson State is coached by Baker native and former Terry High School head coach Pete Stanton. Over 50 Blue Hawks players are from the state of Montana, according to the team’s online roster.
It is Dickinson State 23rd appearance in the NAIA Playoffs. The Blue Hawks are 7-22 all-time in playoff games, according to NAIA records.
In their last season in the Sooner, the Firestorm of Arizona Christian are playoff bound. It was announced in September that ACU would become the Frontier’s ninth football-playing member, beginning in 2023.
ACU finished the season 8-2 (7-2 SAC) and is making the program’s second playoff appearance.
NAIA Football Championship Series First-Round Pairings
Saturday, Nov. 19 (higher seed hosts)
No. 1 Morningside (Iowa) (10-0) vs. No. 16 Arizona Christian (8-2)
No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) (11-0) vs. No. 15 Carroll (8-2)
No. 3 Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) vs. No. 14 Dickinson State (8-2)
No. 4 Bethel (Tenn.) (11-0) vs. No. 12 Keiser (Fla.) (7-3)
No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan (9-1) vs. No. 13 Avila (Mo.) (10-1)
No. 6 Benedictine (Kan.) (10-1) vs. No. 10 Southwestern (Kan.) (9-1)
No. 7 Marian (Ind.) (8-1) vs. No. 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (9-2)
No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (9-1) vs. No. 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) (8-1)
