HELENA - It was a historic season for the Helena Capital boys soccer team in 2019, as the Bruins set a school record for goals scored. But after Ryan Quinn became the fourth player on the team to sign on for collegiate soccer, it's plain to see why.
Quinn, who was a three-sport athlete for Capital this past school year, competing in soccer, football and basketball, signed an NAIA letter of intent with hometown Carroll College to play soccer Wednesday, following a verbal commitment in April.
"With everything going on and not knowing if schools will be opening back up, to be able to stay close to home definitely helped," Quinn said. "Ever since I was in the second grade, I have wanted to be a college athlete and this was my best opportunity to play and stay close to home."
Quinn had interest from other schools and it's no wonder after he earned Class AA All-State honors a season ago, following a campaign that included 21 goals and 12 assists. Quinn scored 33 goals in his career for the Bruins and is one of Capital's all-time leading scorers.
"He's got a good first touch," Carroll head coach Doug Mello said of Quinn. "He's very cerebral out there on the field. Once he gets the ball, he knows whether to take the shot or pass it around. He can play a couple of positions and being versatile in college soccer is always helpful."
Quinn is the third former Bruin joining the Saints along with teammates Caleb Hoxie and Matt Wigton. Hoxie scored 17 goals and has 12 assists last season, while Wigton earned All-Conference honors with 10 goals and five assists. Hoxie was not only All-State in Class AA, he was the IR's All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
"We are excited to get Ryan, along with Matt (Wigton) and Caleb (Hoxie) who we signed earlier," Mello said. "Those guys had a great year and we know they have had great coaching and great teammates supporting them. We are looking forward to a great season in the fall."
Capital High's Aidan Adamek also signed to play for St. Mary's University in Minnesota, making Quinn the fourth Bruin to sign with a college soccer program after the team made the Class AA semifinals last fall.
The fall was a busy time for Quinn, who also was the kicker and punter for the Capital football team. He made a critical play in the Bruins 7-6 win over crosstown rival Helena High, scooping up a bad snap and punting it away in the end zone to avoid a safety.
If Quinn had taken the two points, Capital would have lost. And after a successful season kicking on the gridiron, the former Bruin wouldn't rule out a return to football with Carroll.
"There have been some conversations about that," Quinn said. "But right now, I am just focused on soccer and trying to contribute as much as I can next season."
