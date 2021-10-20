HELENA — It seemed almost fitting that Garrett Worden was on the field when Carroll running back Baxter Tuggle scored his second career touchdown earlier this month against College of Idaho.
Both Worden and Tuggle are from Laramie, Wyoming, and attended Laramie High School, where they were teammates on the gridiron. They grew up mere blocks from each other and their families have developed a close relationship over the years.
“[Baxter] actually played defensive line my senior year, so he was on the right side and I was on the left,” Worden said. “Growing up, we were probably two blocks away from each other, so we’d be doing pretty much everything with each other. I’d walk over to his house, we’d go to practice together, hang out after practice. Our families actually share the same property out of town. We’ve just grown up with each other.”
Roommates at Carroll, the pair has kept that bond strong as ever through the first part of their college careers. Tuggle moved full-time to offense with Carroll, continuing what was an all-conference and all-state senior season at Laramie after 906 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
Worden has developed into one of Carroll’s best defensive linemen, meaning he can only share the field with Tuggle when the Saints shift into their “heavy” goal-line package. That brings one, sometimes two, defensive linemen into the offensive huddle for a short-yardage situation.
In the fourth quarter of a tied game against College of Idaho, Worden helped clear a path for Tuggle to score from three yards out and give Carroll its go-ahead score. That touchdown secured a career-best 70-yard, two-touchdown performance for Tuggle.
“Our parents were watching the C of I game and they saw us both in the huddle on those last couple of plays where we punched it in,” Tuggle said. “That’s awesome. Me and Garrett have grown up together. Our families are really good friends. We’re roommates. It’s been awesome having a lifelong friend here.”
Tuggle's first career touchdown came two quarters earlier on a 31-yard carry, one of 24 rushes the redshirt freshman got in relief of starter Duncan Kraft that day.
“It was pretty awesome,” Tuggle said. “One of my best friends — Austin Bedke — scored a defensive touchdown here at home. I was pretty jealous because I hadn’t scored my first one yet, but once we got to C of I and I scored that first touchdown, it was awesome.”
In a lot of ways, Tuggle’s path to his first collegiate scores was a grind. He was lightly recruited coming out of high school — something Worden helped remedy. Tuggle redshirted his freshman year, waited like everyone else through the COVID lull, then when he finally began receiving his first reps in the spring of 2021, broke his collarbone and missed the remainder of the shortened season.
“That was tough, breaking my collarbone, having to work my way back this year,” Tuggle said. “I’m really fortunate that I got the opportunity again to come on the field to prove myself again.
“One thing that I think coach Purcell really harps on and really wants everyone to understand is resilience. Sticking to it, coming in everyday and grinding and getting better and really being resilient to whatever circumstances come our way.”
Worden said his friend works out more than anyone he knows, and that while Tuggle may not be the tallest, fastest or strongest, he still gets after it on the football field.
Behind two stellar running backs in Matthew Burgess and Kraft, and then with his injury, Tuggle’s opportunities have been sporadic. In Carroll’s last two games, however, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound back has rushed a combined 35 times for 141 yards. He set a career-best for single-game yardage against C of I, just to break with 71 yards on the ground in a homecoming win over Montana State Northern last week.
“I’ve just seen him go through some tough times where he is behind two really great running backs. He knows it and it’s hard for him, but he made the most out of the chance he got,” Worden said. “He’s done so good. It’s just great to see because he’s worked his butt off and he deserves it.”
Without Worden, Tuggle may never have ended up at Carroll. Worden was coming off a fall semester at the University of Wyoming and was on the mend with a back injury. Having decided he was healthy enough to play football again, Worden began looking at Carroll, decided he wanted to play football there, threw out Tuggle’s name to the coaching staff and everything fell into place.
“It really just happened,” Tuggle said. “Garrett went to Wyoming that first semester...His dad got coached by [Mike] Van Diest at Wyoming, so he has a really good relationship with him. Me and Garrett went to a lot of youth camps here because of that. Me and Garrett have been around Carroll when we were younger. Garrett actually gave me an in to talking with Carroll. I didn’t have a whole lot of offers at the time. Garrett also went on a visit at the same time I did just out of coincidence. We both signed on the same day.”
With Burgess still recovering from an injury, Tuggle has slid into the back-up role and even shares some first-team reps with Kraft in practice. Through six games, he is Carroll’s second-leading rusher with 196 yards and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
It has been a long time coming for Tuggle to get his moment on the big stage, and unlike so many, he gets to share the moments and accomplishments with a childhood friend and teammate.
“It’s very special. I’ve known him since the minute I was born, so it’s great to see him progress,” Worden said of Tuggle. “He didn’t play football [much] in junior high and then I kinda taught him about football and lifting and all that. He took that and just ran with it. It’s just cool to see him grow from that to going to college.”
Tuggle said he had numerous friends and family reach out to him after the C of I game to congratulate him on his milestone. For him, that moment — scoring his first touchdown — will not be easily surpassed any time soon.
“That’s probably the top of the list right now...Scoring that touchdown was pretty awesome,” Tuggle said.
