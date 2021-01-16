HELENA - Carroll’s basketball programs attempted a combined 54 free throws and shot a collective 50.5 percent from the field in a sweep of Montana Western on Saturday inside the PE Center.
The Carroll women’s team did its part from the free throw line, knocking down 22 free throws on 24 attempts, in an 81-75 win over Western.
The Saints improved to 12-2 on the season and now stand alone atop the Frontier Conference at 6-1. Western drops to 7-2 on the season and 5-2 in league play with the loss.
“I can’t imagine how fun that game was to watch if you didn’t have a dog in the fight and you were just watching that as a fan of college women’s basketball,” head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought Western played amazing, I thought we played well. Just to be able, down the stretch, make big plays.”
In a game that Carroll led throughout, the final outcome hinged on key answers to Western runs down the stretch. Tied at 71 with under 2:30 left to play, the Saints converted a three-point play to grab the lead, with junior Kamden Hilborn’s clutch free throws extending that advantage to five with 45 seconds on the clock.
Hilborn finished the game 3-for-4 from the free throw line, while senior Christine Denny converted 9 of 10 attempts. Senior Danielle Wagner and sophomore Jamie Pickens combined to go 9-for-9 from the line as the Saints shot 91.7 percent from 15-feet.
“It was really good for our kids to be able to have a game like this that was back-and-forth,” Sayers said. “They kept coming at us and kept making plays and we had to go down and make plays.”
Despite a game-high 37 points for Western’s junior forward Brynley Fitzgerald, the Saints held a 37-31 edge at halftime, thanks, in part, to a 14-2 run by Carroll to begin the contest and a 54.2 percent shooting effort from the field.
By the third quarter, some of that momentum had swung back in Western’s favor as they it the home team’s advantage to as little as three points after watching it balloon to as much as 11.
Western used its hot shooting, to the tune of 60.7 percent in the second half, to even things up. A combined 60 points from seniors Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny and junior Kamden Hilborn, however, kept things favoring the Saints.
Wagner, who finished with 19 points, three assists and a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe, played all 40 minutes and never left the game in an effort to help her team navigate Western’s full-court press.
Carroll’s ball movement helped create plenty of good looks for Wagner as she sank four of the Saints’ nine total 3-pointers on the evening.
“Dani’s got an unbelievable motor,” Sayers said. “I took a look at her a couple times and wanted to try to get her out. About the time I was thinking I was going to get her out, she made a three. It’s tough to take somebody out after they score...Sometimes you just have to do whatever you can to get the win.”
Overall, Carroll shot 34.6 percent from long-range, clearing 52 percent from the field. Western eclipsed the 60 percent plateau from the field, including a 15-for-20 performance from Fitzgerald.
Denny accounted for eight of Carroll’s 25 made baskets on Saturday and added a team-high 25 points to go along with her four steals and two assists. Hilborn joined Wagner and Denny in double digits with 16 points in 28 minutes of action.
Redshirt senior Paige Holmes and sophomore Sydney Sheridan joined Fitzgerald in double figures for the Bulldogs with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Despite Western’s entering the game averaging over 14 steals per game, the Bulldogs forced just 12 against Carroll on Saturday. Pressing after every made basket, the Saints struggled early with the pressure, but seemed to settle in down the stretch and move the ball more efficiently.
“I thought our kids got a better feel for how to attack it and be really aggressive,” Sayers said of Western’s full-court pressure. “Try to get going and get somebody beat and then try to bring it [the ball] back and get it to the other side or get it to the middle….I thought for the most part, it does wear on you, but I thought the kids handled it pretty well.”
The Saints forced 20 Western turnovers, including 13 steals, and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 8-5 on the offensive glass and 22-21 overall.
Mere minutes after their women counterparts finished off the Bulldogs, Kurt Paulson’s squad used one of its better offensive performances of the season to complete the sweep on Saturday with an 81-73 victory.
With the win, Carroll improves to 6-5 on the season and 3-4 in Frontier games. Western drops to 3-4 on the campaign and 2-4 in league play.
Carroll’s 81 points tied a season-high as the Saints finished 10-for-15 from 3-point range on the night, including a 5-for-6 effort in the first half alone. That barrage of 3-pointers was a result of open looks made possible by solid ball movement.
Up 20 points with 2:45 left in the first half, Carroll took a 45-29 advantage into the halftime break on the back of 48.5 percent shooting.
“That was a tough, hard-fought win,” head coach Kurt Paulson said. “I thought Western was really good. I thought our kids executed in the first half, kind of got us that buffer...It was a little scary there. They made a three right at half and then I think they scored the first six, so like a 9-0 run and our lead just kind of evaporated quickly.”
Western made its run at Carroll in the opening five minutes of the second half, cutting the Saints’ lead to just six points. Carroll responded and led 60-49 with just over 11 minutes to play and never looked back despite some late pressure by the Bulldogs.
A total of five Saints broke into double figures on Saturday night, led by junior Jovan Sljivancanin who logged a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Shamrock Campbell added 17 points on 6-for-8, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from 3-point range.
“When we share the ball and it touches a lot of hands, we’re a lot better team, and the guys know that,” Paulson said. “We’ve been showing them lots of clips of ball movement and how we get open looks. It really helps our chemistry and our assist-to-turnover ratio when multiple guys are touching it and sharing it. That was the case tonight.”
Sophomores Brendan Temple, Dennis Flowers III and Ifeanyi Okeke chipped in 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Okeke narrowly missed his own double-double with nine rebounds, including three of Carroll’s 10 total offensive rebounds.
That number resulted in 17 second chance points for the Saints and allowed them to hold the rebound advantage over Western 38-34. The Saints also out-scored Western 30-22 in the painted area.
“Ifeanyi Okeke was big for us,” Paulson said. “We talked about getting the paint more, using his athleticism up at the glass. He was good at getting us some boards. Then he had a nice block late as well, so his athleticism really showed.”
Western’s largest lead came at the 19:17 mark of the first half as Carroll controlled things for much of the evening. Still, the Bulldogs shot 48.4 percent in the second half and out-scored the Saints 44-36 in the waning 20 minutes of play.
Senior Jalen Hodges paced Western with 17 points and nine rebounds. He and senior Max Clark combined to attempt over 43 percent of Western’s field goals, but converted those shots in 30 total points. Junior Jamal Stephenson joined that duo in double digits with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting.
In the end, Western could not overcome some timely buckets from the Saints and committed to fouling down multiple possessions late in the game. The Saints converted 19 of their 30 free throws and shot 49.1 percent over 40 minutes to match the women’s team with 81 points and a notch in the win column.
“They were just pressuring us at the end and trying to get steals and fouls,” Paulson said. “We didn’t want our guys to run to the corners and hide. Be available by getting open, flashing to the middle, getting your hands up and then calling your teammates name so they see you. We just wanted the ball to get moving and the clock to keep moving.”
Both Carroll basketball teams will be back in action on Sunday inside the PE Center to wrap-up back-to-back games against Western. Tip off for the women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow at 4 p.m.
