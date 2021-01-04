Close games seemed to be the theme on Monday night in Havre between the Carroll College and Montana State-Northern basketball programs.
The Saints’ women’s team used strong free throw shooting to down the Skylights 53-48 in the first game of the doubleheader. In the second contest, the Carroll men defeated the Lights 71-69 on the back of a last-second shot from freshman Guilherme Pedra.
Senior Danielle Wagner knocked down two free throws with 11 seconds remaining and the Carroll College women’s basketball team attempted a season-high 28 shots from the charity stripe in a win over the Lights on Monday.
“It was tough to get anything to go and hard to get into any type of rhythm,” Carroll women’s basketball head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought our kids just stayed really aggressive and we were able to get ourselves to the free throw line and get some offensive rebounds in some critical times. Just kind of weathered the storm. I thought defensively the kids stepped up and played great.”
Carroll entered the night shooting 70.7% from the free throw line, a mark only good enough to place them inside the top-65 in the NAIA. While the Saints missed their fair share on Monday night in Havre, going 20-for-28, it came down to Carroll’s ability to make the freebies in the fourth quarter.
Leading by just three points with under a minute remaining in the game, senior Christine Denny pulled an offensive rebound away from the Skylights, was fouled and drained two free throws for a five-point advantage.
Thirteen seconds later, Denny was back at the stripe for two more clutch free throws, while Wagner’s attempts with under 15 seconds on the clock was enough to seal the Saints’ ninth win of the 2020-2021 campaign.
“We really struggled offensively and so I was glad to see the kids respond and do what they had to do to get the win,” Sayers said. “Obviously knocking down free throws at the end of the game and making sure we got the ball to the right people at the end of the game was big.”
With the loss, the Skylights drop to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Frontier Conference play.
A back-and-forth affair for much of the evening, the game was tied at 23 at halftime. Over 78% of Carroll’s points at the intermission came in the painted area, but the Skylights stayed close, in part, because of the Saints’ seven turnovers.
Off those mistakes, the Skylights cashed in nine points in the game’s first 20 minutes despite being out-rebounded 16-12 by the Saints.
While Carroll was outscored 15-12 in the fourth quarter, a big portion of its free throw attempts came in the third period. Redshirt sophomore Maddie Geritz led the Saints with eight attempts from the free throw line, including numerous trips in the three quarter.
A product of driving to the hoop and feeding the low-post block for much of the night, Carroll scored nearly half of its 18 third quarter points on free throws. Despite shooting just 31.4% from the field and going just 1-for-9 from the three-point line, the Saints shot 71.4% from 15-feet. They also attempted 17 more free throws than the Skylights and made an additional 11.
“The girls just stayed really aggressive trying to get to the hole and being aggressive getting it into the post,” Sayers said. “Obviously we didn’t get the field goals, but we were able to get the free throw line and luckily we knocked some down.”
With one of its lower scoring affairs of the year thus far, Carroll featured just junior Sienna Swannack (12) and Geritz (10) in double figures. Seniors Sydney Hovde, Tiara Gilham and McKenzie Gunter broke into double digits for the Skylights with 14, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Mere minutes after the women concluded their close contest, it became apparent their male counterparts would mirror them with a close contest. Junior Jovan Sljivancanin came out of the gate hitting just about every shot he took for the Saints and provided the prologue to what would be a hot-shooting game for both men’s teams in Havre.
On 6-for-9 shooting, Sljivancanin finished his first half with a game-high 17 points and accounted for over 47% of his team’s 36 points in the opening 20 minutes of play. While the Saints shot 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range, the Lights never fell too far behind in any statistical category, including the scoreboard.
In fact, with a 12-2 run to start the second half, the Montana State-Northern men grabbed a 44-38 advantage with 15:49 left in the game. The Lights’ 45.2% shooting effort in the first half quickly inflated to north of 50% as senior David Harris and junior Jomel Boyd found opportunities for high-percentage buckets in the lane.
“They’ve got some really good players in [Mascio] McCadney and Harris,” Carroll men’s head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They just don’t seem to miss. I thought we played good defense on them, but they just were making everything in that second half. We hung in there and got a chance at the end.”
Able to fight back despite trailing by single digits for much of the second half, Carroll rode a 28-point, 11-rebound performance from Sljivancanin to stay even with the Lights. One of the junior’s two made three-point baskets tied the game at 63 in the waning minutes and allowed the Saints to be in a position to pull off the comeback.
“He played really well,” Paulson said. “Got us going in the first half and got us on the board. He just kind of kept posting up and getting some nice plays off the drive as well. Obviously a tremendous game.”
A mental mistake by the Lights to shoot the ball instead of holding on to it up a possession with time winding down tilted the ball back to Carroll with less than 10 seconds on the clock.
Trailing 69-68 at the time, sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke got the ball at the top of the key, drove it and found a wide-open Pedra under the hoop for an easy go-ahead lay-up. Despite the horn sounding, Pedra was issued a free throw for a foul on the play after it was determined there was 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock.
“They took away what we were trying to do,” Paulson said. “We had a play drawn up for Shamrock coming off the baseline and they just completely took it away. The inbounder was Guilherme Pedra, and Ifeanyi Okeke, he popped to the top and got the ball because they took it away. He drove and didn’t force up a shot and he threw it right back to the inbounder for a lay-up. That was nothing like how we drew it up.”
Pedra knocked down the free throw, capping his nine-point evening and giving the Lights just a final last-gasp, full-court shot attempt to close the game. While the Lights shot 51% from the field to the Saints’ 48.3, Carroll found a small advantage (9-6) on the offensive glass and was able to overcome a noticeable points in the paint disadvantage at halftime.
Behind Sljivancanin’s 11-for-19 shooting effort, junior Shamrock Campbell and sophomore Brendan Temple eclipsed the double digit point plateau with 15 and 11, respectively. All told, the trio of Sljivancanin, Campbell and Temple accounted for 54 points or 76% of Carroll’s scoring on Monday night.
With the win, the Carroll men improve to 4-3 on the season and 1-2 in league play. The Lights drop to 1-1 on the campaign and 0-1 in conference games.
“We needed that [win],” Paulson said. “We start six games on the road to start our league, so it’s brutal. We really needed that.”
Harris, Boyd, senior Mascio McCadney, and junior C.J. Nelson all contributed double figures for the Lights in their second contest of the 2020-2021 season.
Carroll and Northern will tee things up and play again Tuesday night from Havre. The women’s game is scheduled for 5, while the men are scheduled to begin at 7.
