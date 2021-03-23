HELENA — Carroll’s athletic department is adding a junior varsity women’s basketball team beginning this fall, one that will use all the same facilities as the varsity program and be coached by former Saint and current assistant coach Bailey Pasta.
“This is an initiative to have an opportunity to bring some more students to Carroll, but also to provide a meaningful athletic experience for these students that may not have been there if we weren’t to add this program,” Saints varsity head coach Rachelle Sayers said.
The program will consist of about 10-12 student-athletes, according to Sayers, and has been in the minds of officials in the department for a while now. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and the subsequent granting of an extra year of eligibility at the NCAA, NAIA and junior college levels, now felt like the right time to implement the new program.
Three Frontier Tournament Championships in the last four seasons have also driven an increased interest in Carroll’s basketball program, and rather than sporting one roster with upwards of 18 or 20 players, splitting into two teams and welcoming some new faces to the program seemed like a better alternative.
“More than anything, it’s an opportunity for Carroll to provide an opportunity to more students than we are right now,” Sayers said. “Obviously with the success our program has had, there’s a lot of interest in it and unfortunately we can only take so many bodies and provide a quality experience for so many kids. Instead of just loading up our roster with 16, 17, 18 players, we’re able to basically divide that group into two teams and provide that quality experience to both teams.”
Sayers said in its first season the JV team will play 10-12 games over a semester-long campaign that begins about a week before the varsity team takes the court and wraps up before Christmas. The games will be normal 40-minute contests, according to Sayers, and allows the Saints to welcome schools with JV programs to the PE Center, as well as junior colleges in the area.
“It also gives us an opportunity to play some of the regionally-close junior college teams and gives us an opportunity to see some of those players,” Sayers said. “You have Miles City and Dawson here in the state and then Spokane has a couple of junior colleges, North Idaho. It gives us an opportunity to bring those teams here and play against them as well as see some of their players.”
Rocky Mountain College in the Frontier Conference also sponsors a JV team, as does Dickinson State in the North Star Athletic Association.
Taylor Edwards, who has been helping out with the varsity program as an assistant coach, will also assist Pasta with the JV squad while maintaining their respective roles on Sayers’ staff. Sayers plans to oversee both programs moving forward and said she will be hands-on as time allows in what will be a busy but exciting time of the year for Carroll’s women’s basketball program.
Sayers said many of the players for the JV program are likely to come from similar recruiting areas that are already being used to land varsity players. That includes Washington state, Oregon and, of course, the Helena area. The new program already has its first commitment, but Sayers said Carroll would likely wait until the entire class signs to announce anything formally.
With the addition of this program, Sayers and Carroll’s athletic department is looking at it as an extension of the varsity group. Players will be held to the same high standards that have allowed the Saints to have so much success over the last several years while experiencing all Carroll has to offer.
“We’re looking at this program no different than the one we have right now,” Sayers said. “We want to make sure that they’re treated the same and that they’re going to come in and work hard and represent Carroll College at the highest level.”
