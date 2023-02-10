HELENA — The culmination of a season’s worth of work is one victory away.
No. 11-ranked Carroll, with a win on Saturday afternoon against No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College, would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
Carroll already owns, at minimum, a share of that title by virtue of its road win over Montana Tech, but another victory would mean four outright championships in the last six seasons and a third in the last four campaigns.
Carroll fell just short of a regular-season title last season, dropping a double-overtime thriller against Providence that would’ve given the Saints a 12th victory necessary to tie with Rocky.
The Saints reloaded in the off-season, bringing in University of Montana transfer Kyndall Keller to help replace departing All-Americans Dani Wagner and Christine Denny, while retaining fifth-year players Kamden Hilborn and Sienna Swannack to go along with senior post players Jamie Pickens and Maddie Geritz.
“[The players] were definitely hungry coming into the year,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought we had a chance to be a really good team…There was something different about this team.”
“The leadership within the team, the camaraderie within the team, the closeness of the team, was different. I thought, going into [the season], we’d have a chance to have a really special year and it’s continued to look like that’s the case.”
A loss Saturday would leave the Saints one final opportunity to clinch outright in the regular-season finale on Feb. 18 against Providence.
The Saints want to celebrate a championship Saturday, though, in a gym that’s likely to be filled with young female athletes from Helena and surrounding areas as Carroll celebrates 50 years of Title IX and National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
All girls K-12 get into the game for free.
Title IX, enacted in 1972, prohibits discrimination based on sex.
Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
TITLE IX GAME
Saints Fans, join us tomorrow afternoon and cheer on your No. 11 @CCSaintsWBB team as they take on No. 22 Rocky with a chance to clinch the Frontier Conference title!
In celebration of 50 years of Title IX,
ALL GIRLS (K-12) will receive FREE ADMISSION!#MarchOnpic.twitter.com/473coCu4rn
“This weekend is going to be a great weekend for our female athletes,” Sayers said.
“We’ll be able to recognize, not only all the female athletes that’ll be here tomorrow, but also the people who came before us. We’ll have an opportunity to share with our players and help them understand, when they walk into that gym and it’s full and everybody is here to see them, that it wasn’t always like that and that we didn’t always have these opportunities.”
Carroll’s celebration is slated to continue Saturday night at Delta Hotels in Helena where Janet Coles (one of the first female athletes to receive a scholarship following Title IX in 1973) and Linda Raunig (former Capital High basketball player) are scheduled to speak to Carroll’s female athletes.
To get the job done on the court, Carroll needs to execute at a high level.
It’ll be the third meeting between Carroll and Rocky this season, meaning no secrets will be present between the two programs.
“It will really come down to the toughest team – the team that will fight through the physical play and run their stuff the best,” Sayers said.
Carroll is 5-3 against top-25-ranked competition this season and 4-0 against nationally-ranked Frontier teams.
“We’re gonna have to do what we do and we’re gonna have to do it better than we did last time, and I’m sure [Rocky] feels the same,” Sayers said. “Being able to limit the touches of their posts, get to their shooters and contain [Kloie] Thatcher is always a key with them.”
Carroll is the hottest team in the Frontier right now, having won nine straight games entering play.
So much of that success has come on the strength of Pickens.
During this win streak, Pickens is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. In her last five, Pickens is averaging a double-double (21.4 points and 10.2 rebounds), having been named back-to-back Frontier Player of the Week.
Hilborn, Carroll’s great facilitator, has dished out at least five assists in seven straight games and is averaging right around seven assists per game during this win streak.
Keller, who missed three games with an injury, made a somewhat unexpected return on Thursday in Butte.
When sophomore guard Addi Ekstrom exited with an injury in the first quarter, Keller, who was in uniform but not slated to play, was called upon.
She then proceeded to tie a season-high with six made 3-pointers on her way to 18 points.
“She was a huge spark [Thursday] night and obviously a big surprise,” Sayers said. “We hadn’t planned on playing her…She felt really good in warm ups and said she was ready to go. Luckily she was, because when we lost Addi early in the game, we needed her and she came in and did what Kyndall does.”
Tip off from the PE Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, with the men’s game to follow.
