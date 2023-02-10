Kyndall Keller vs. Montana Tech

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller, who missed three games with an injury, returned to the court Thursday against Montana Tech and scored 18 points behind six made 3-pointers.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — The culmination of a season’s worth of work is one victory away.

No. 11-ranked Carroll, with a win on Saturday afternoon against No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College, would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.

