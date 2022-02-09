HELENA — Thursday night is the final regular-season home game for a quartet of Carroll women’s basketball players. Dani Wagner, Christine Denny, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen – players who have spent anywhere from four to six years in the program – will be honored after the Saints’ game against Montana Tech.
“The best part about [Thursday] is we get to honor four great seniors, but it also will not be their last game, knowing that they should play at least one more time at home, if not more…It’s going to be a really special night,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I hope everybody comes out and watches these guys, because if you haven’t seen them play, you’ve definitely missed out. These guys, they’re going to be in the Hall of Fame…I don’t know that there’s too many programs across the country that have players who have left their mark like these four have.”
These seniors elected to exercise an extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NAIA for the 2019-20 season that was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each one reached the decision to return for this season in their own way and saddled up for one final ride in the purple and gold to attempt to reach the ultimate goal of winning a national championship.
“One of the things I thought about when I was deciding whether or not to take [the extra year] was, ‘in 20 years am I going to look back and wish I would’ve done it?’” Madsen said. “I think a lot of us that did come back, the answer would’ve been, ‘yeah, we would have regretted it if we didn’t come back.’ Every girl that we play with every day makes it worth it. We’re out here for each other and we battle every day to make each other better. I hope it pays off.”
Carroll is currently 21-5. A win over Montana State Northern last week helped the Saints achieve their fifth-consecutive 20-win season. It is no coincidence that Wagner, Denny, Lyman, and, later, Madsen were heavy contributors to all of those teams. In the last four-plus seasons, campaigns that span these seniors’ careers, Carroll has won 77 percent of its total games.
“It’s bittersweet,” Wagner said of the prospect of senior day. “I know there’s a lot of emotions, but I think for all of us seniors, we’re just blessed that we had another opportunity. We could’ve been done last year but here we are again getting another opportunity to do what we love. I think most of us are just excited that we have a chance to do something big, still.”
Sayers said the biggest thing that stands out to her about this group was their willingness to do whatever it took to make the program successful. Whether it was accepting a new role, transferring in and battling injuries, playing multiple positions or adjusting their game, this group has done it all and won at every turn.
Including Thursday night’s contest, the Saints have just three regular-season games remaining. Carroll is currently tied for second in the Frontier standings with Providence at 9-3. Rocky Mountain College leads both by one game and is in the driver’s seat for the league’s regular-season title and No. 1 conference tournament seed.
However, Carroll still has to play Rocky and Providence – both on the road – meaning titles and seedings are wide open at this point.
For Carroll to win out and subsequently put itself in the best position possible for a potential championship and good tournament seeding, the Saints will need their senior leaders to carry the load, something this group is more than accustomed to doing.
“Our destiny is in our hands and that’s what you like,” Sayers said. “We have to come out and take care of business Thursday and then turn around and do it [two more times]...These guys are experienced, they’ve been in this situation before…They’ve been in these big games, they’ve been in games where they knew we needed to come out and compete to the best of our ability. We will rely heavily on their experience and I absolutely trust them. They know what needs to get done and they’re going to have themselves and their teammates ready for that.”
Below, you can find many of the individual, career and team accolades that Dani Wagner, Christine Denny, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen have amassed and been a part of during their Saints careers.
You can also find below a quote from each player talking about what they want to be remembered for most during their time at Carroll.
Tip off between Carroll and Tech is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday from the PE Center. It is Carroll’s whiteout game, meaning fans are encouraged to wear white.
Dani Wagner –
2-time All-American
1st-team WBCA All-American last season
2nd all-time on Carroll WBB scoring list (1,621 career points)
One of only two Saints women’s players to score 1,600-plus career points
2nd all-time in program history in made field goals (606)
3rd all-time in program history in made 3-point field goals (248)
8th all-time in program history in total rebounds (648)
Christine Denny –
3-time All-American
Honorable Mention WBCA All-American last season
Tied for most-tenured Carroll WBB player in program history (148 games played and counting)
4th all-time in program history in total rebounds (749)
6th all-time on Carroll WBB scoring list (1,420 career points)
Jaidyn Lyman –
Tied for most-tenured Carroll WBB player in program history (148 games played and counting)
Has scored over 750 career points (757)
Has 275 career assists and 191 career steals
Emma Madsen –
Appeared in 93 games with Carroll over four seasons
Career 34.7 percent shooter
Has 129 rebounds, 74 assists and 34 steals in her Saints career
Has scored 222 points with Carroll
Carroll women’s basketball team accolades from 2017-18 to current
3-time Frontier Conference regular-season champion
3-time Frontier Conference Tournament champion
Qualified for NAIA National Tournament four times
5-straight 20-win seasons
114-34 (.770) overall record and counting in four-plus seasons
63-17 (.788) in conference play in four-plus seasons
Currently ranked No. 7 in NAIA coaches top-25 poll
What do you want to be remembered for most in your time at Carroll?
Dani Wagner – “Just a player who came in every day and brought energy and was dedicated. Left it all out there for her team and was selfless.”
Christine Denny – “How much fun and how much success we had together as a team. When I think about the last five years and all the awesome girls that I’ve had the chance to play with, I think of all the memories. We’ve also been making life-long friends throughout the process.”
Jaidyn Lyman – “How passionate I was. My heart for the game and for my team and teammates.”
Emma Madsen – “Most of all, within basketball, I’d like to be remembered as a good teammate. Someone who was always cheering on my teammates and always their hype man. Just a kid who always worked hard and who always tried to do their best every single time. I hope that’s what my teammates and coaches say about me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.