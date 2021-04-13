HELENA — The Carroll football team leaves Friday morning on its way to Sioux City, Iowa for its first-round playoff game against Morningside. With fans permitted into Bishop Heelan Memorial Stadium for the game on Saturday, Carroll’s athletic department has opened up some seats on the team’s charter flight for a small number of fans.
Carroll has been unable to play with fans in the stands this season due to the Frontier Conference’s COVID-19 spectator policy, meaning Saturday will represent the first time since the 2019 season that the Saints get an opportunity to play in more than an empty stadium.
“It’ll definitely be different,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “There’s an opportunity to get on the plane and come down for a great trip and a great opportunity to see a great game and feel the excitement of live football again.”
The charter flight can accommodate approximately 69 people outside of the football travel party and those interested need to have their travel confirmation submitted by noon on Thursday.
In order to secure a seat, you will need to provide your full name as listed on a government ID, bring with you a government-issued ID and provide your body weight and weight of your carry-on.
For airfare and provided ground transportation and a lunch, the cost is $540. Those traveling with the team will be required to make their own hotel reservations at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront where the team is staying. Approximate cost for that is $129. To inquire about a room, call 402-494-4000.
The team charter is scheduled to depart from the Helena airport at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and return at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. Ground transportation on a coach bus will be provided from the airport to the hotel, hotel to Saturday’s game and from the game to the Sioux City airport.
Travelers will be reserved a ticket to the game and will need to purchase it at the Bishop Heelan Stadium gate on Saturday. The cost is $10 per person.
To find out more information and reserve a spot, call Kathy Ramirez at 406-461-3214.
Carroll kicks off against Morningside on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time, noon MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.