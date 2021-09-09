HELENA — A win over Montana Tech -- a victory that pushed Carroll’s record to 1-1 on the young season -- gave way to the first of two open weeks in the Saints’ fall schedule. Still early in the 10-game slate, the bye week came at a good time for Carroll as the program works to get guys healthy for a battle with what figures to be a nationally-ranked Eastern Oregon squad next Saturday.
“A lot of it is just getting our guys back, mentally and physically,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Coming off a good, hard-hitting game like that, it gives you an opportunity to take a breath a little bit. Get caught up, for these guys, on a little bit of sleep because we go early in the mornings and we expect a lot out of them. We gave them a little bit more time off than I ever have, probably. I think it’s right. They’re going to come back and they made the promise that they’re going to respond with a little bit of time off.”
Carroll will have a ‘hard-hitting’ practice on Friday, the team’s last one before entering game week on Sunday. Purcell said the team is two or three days ahead in tasks like game-planning and film-watching compared to a normal game week.
Eastern Oregon will likely roll into Nelson Stadium as a ranked team (poll is released on Monday) after starting the season 2-0, and Carroll more or less knows what to expect from the Mountaineers.
“It’s just more about us than Eastern Oregon,” Purcell said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good idea of what they’re going to do. We know who we have to stop. They’re a good team, a well-coached team...It’s more about us getting our legs underneath us and getting some little hurts taken care of so they don’t become big hurts. Getting a lot of therapy, a lot of treatment and really getting a lot of mental reps with these guys and getting everybody back on Sunday at full speed.”
Maintaining what has been a point of emphasis throughout the off-season and into the conference slate, Carroll spent all of Tuesday morning’s practice repping special teams. It is a phase of the game the Saints struggled with during the spring, and especially against Eastern Oregon.
In the spring, Eastern Oregon scored 14 of its 28 points on botched or blocked Carroll punts.
“We just have to show how much we’ve improved,” Carroll special teams coordinator Randy Bandelow said. “We gotta show them that we’re a different team in that phase. We have an idea of where the block is going to be coming from and we have a good plan for it, now we just gotta go out there and execute.”
Through two games, Carroll has been solid in the special teams department. Kicker Stephen Powell has not missed a field goal (3-for-3) or extra point (6-for-6) and the team is averaging nearly 40 yards per punt.
In that Eastern Oregon contest nearly six months ago, the Saints were shut-out after being forced to deal with adverse situations on the road. This time around, the Mountaineers will be making the trip to Helena as Carroll looks to build off its momentum from a two-touchdown win over Tech.
“We need to be able to come out and start fast...We had some [mistakes] on special teams, offense needed to play better, defense needed to play better,” Purcell said of the EOU game in the spring. “Be able to overcome adversity, be able to get to that one play, one rep mentality. If we have something bad happen -- something is going to happen that’s bad -- but we just gotta bounce back. Can’t dwell on it, can’t let one build to another build to another, because that’s what happened last year.”
Purcell said he has liked his team’s effort through two games, each of which saw the Saints hold advantages in the fourth quarter. Carroll took a step toward learning how to win those types of contests a week ago and will look to continue that against Eastern Oregon on Sept. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.