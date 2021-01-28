HELENA — Carroll volleyball will begin its season on Friday against defending Frontier Conference Playoff Champion Providence inside the PE Center. It has been over a calendar year since the Saints played a competitive match after the 2020 season was pushed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be in the gym and be able to play a little bit is a lot different than to have the nerves and jitters on game day,” head volleyball coach Maureen Boyle said. “We’ve been working on a lot of fundamentals, we’ve been working together as a team. Working on team chemistry, trying to stay healthy.”
On that front, Boyle said she is happy to announce her team has tested negative for the virus four consecutive weeks and is ready to hit the court against a Providence team that went 25-8 in 2019.
The Saints, who finished fifth in the conference standings one season ago, return a handful of their major contributors from a team that went 16-12. Despite losing players like Ayla Carpenter and Hannah Dean, Carroll gets back an honorable mention All-American in junior Lexi Mikkelsen and an honorable mention to the all-region team in junior Taelyr Krantz.
Mikkelsen paced Carroll in 2019 with 296 kills and averaged better than 2.7 kills per set. She also racked up the four-highest hitting percentage on the team and finished with 47 blocks and 101 digs. For her effort, Mikkelsen, along with Krantz, were named first-team all-conference, while then-sophomore Ali Williams garnered second-team honors.
“A quality leader,” Boyle said of Mikkelsen. “Sometimes you think of a leader as the loud one, and I think Lexi provides the quiet leadership that provides everybody with a sense of confidence. I think she plays that way as well. She has come a long way since the last time we played, and I’m excited for her in these last two years.”
The Saints have four seniors on their roster heading into the 2021 spring season. Williams led Carroll with 902 assists in 2019 and was No. 3 in the conference with 8.2 assists per game. Madi Quick, a Capital High School product, is back for her senior season after some persuasion by Boyle, while Laurel Kassa and Sierra Wilson round out this year’s class.
“I’m excited about those four seniors being able to compete one last time...I feel like our leadership on the team continues to expand,” Boyle said. “I’ve got a couple of juniors who really have emerged as quality leaders on the court. And yet off the court, there are others who lead in different ways.”
Boyle also has at her disposal two juniors in Mikkelsen and Krantz, but some exciting newcomers in Montana transfer Lexie Gleasman and freshman Julia Carr. Those two new faces on the roster figure to be important parts of what Carroll does on the court this season, as does sophomore Mara Lynch who will be stepping into a bigger role, according to Boyle.
Carroll was picked by conference coaches to finish third in the Frontier this season, behind Montana Tech and Providence. Under Boyle, the Saints have had just one season at .500 and two losing seasons, with the remaining 12 being winning campaigns.
Boyle is 272-171 as Carroll’s head coach and sports over 300 wins at the collegiate level in her career.
Building a culture where players lift each other up instead of tear down, Boyle said, is paramount behind that success.
“One of the things I really try to do in my recruiting is find quality individuals who can play volleyball, instead of great volleyball players who might be quality people,” Boyle said. “I think the more they are surrounded by quality individuals, the more they can grow in who they are as a person.”
Boyle said it is not so much about making sure all of her players go pro, rather than it is about making sure they build life-long friendships with their teammates. Through the struggles associated with COVID-19, Carroll’s volleyball team has become closer as the players all stay concerned with each other's health and that of their families.
While Boyle does not know how her team will respond on game day to the extended time away from competitive matches, there’s a feeling of gratefulness around the locker room of just getting to play a different team.
That team comes in the form of Providence and represents perhaps the best opponent Carroll will face all season.
“A huge test,” Boyle said. “Providence is good, they’re always good, they’re always really good matches. You can expect that there’s going to be scrappiness on the other side of the court and that they’re going to bring a quality offensive game to you.”
The Saints are slated to play a 20-game regular season schedule that runs through April 3. Four of Carroll’s first six matches are at home, beginning with Providence on Friday at 7 p.m.
