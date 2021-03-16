HELENA — Carroll volleyball pushed its home winning streak to seven games with a two-match sweep over Montana Western on Monday and Tuesday. After the matches were pushed back from their original dates, Carroll rallied after getting down two sets to zero to win 3-2 on Monday. The Saints followed that up with a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday inside the PE Center.
Carroll improves to 9-5 overall and 7-1 at home, while Western drops to 3-11 on the season with the two losses.
Down late in the first set on Tuesday, Carroll rebounded, winning 25-21 before taking the second set 25-20. Western did not go away quietly, however, stemming the tide and winning the third set 25-18 after trailing 6-2 early. While the fourth set was close throughout, Carroll maintained its momentum from early in the match, pulling away from the Bulldogs late and capturing the match-winning set 25-19.
Junior Taelyr Krantz paced the Saints with 17 kills on Tuesday as she hit .421 and recorded five solo blocks. Fellow junior Lexi Mikkelsen joined her with double digit kills as Carroll logged 51 total on the evening with a .180 hitting percentage.
Four Saints broke into double figure digs on Tuesday night, including freshman Julia Carr and senior Madi Quick who notched 24 and 18 digs, respectively. Senior Ali Williams recorded 44 of Carroll’s 51 assists, added three block assists and a solo block while chipping in five digs and two kills.
Western senior Tannah Sellers paced the Bulldogs with 31 digs on Tuesday, while seniors Cady Siemion and Abbey Schwager added another 15 and 13, respectively. Siemion also contributed 10 kills in the loss as sophomore Abby Morgan and senior Emmah Peterson also notched double digit kills on Tuesday. The Bulldogs posted a .136 hitting percentage as a team as Morgan hit .571 and Peterson .455 in the loss.
Behind 18 kills from Mikkelsen and 13 total team blocks, Carroll pulled off the comeback win over Western on Monday. After dropping the first two sets 22-25 and 18-25, the Saints narrowly avoided defeat with a 25-21 third set win before cruising to a 25-10 fourth set decision, and ultimately a match-defining fifth set victory.
Carroll out-hit Western .164 to .144 on Monday as sophomore Katherine McEuen and Mikkelsen hit .276 and .261, respectively. McEuen also racked up 21 digs, as did Carr, while Quick chipped in 16.
Five Saints recorded at least two block assists, with Krantz leading the way with four to go along with her eight kills and 11 points.
Western hit just .094 and .083 in the third and fourth sets after hitting .361 in the second set. Still, Siemion racked up a match-high 22 kills to accompany 17 digs and a .206 hitting percentage. Sellers and sophomore Morgan Kirch also logged double figure digs with 27 and 16, respectively.
The Bulldogs picked up eight total team blocks on Monday, but could not hold off Carroll’s comeback nor the Saints’ win on Tuesday to complete the Monday-Tuesday sweep.
Carroll is scheduled to return to the court on Friday against Montana State-Northern in Havre with a 7 p.m. start time. Western will also hit the road on Friday, but against Rocky Mountain College in Billings with the same 7 p.m. start time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.