HELENA — Carroll volleyball rallied to take the second set on Friday night, but ultimately fell to Providence three sets to one. The first match in more than a year for the Saints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was rust to shake off against the team picked to finish second in the Frontier Conference.
“We were just hoping to play,” head coach Maureen Boyle. “I wish that we were hoping for more than that because I think the urgency would have been a little bit better. After a year and a half, I think I’m going to be pretty light on what the expectation was. I expect us to play a heck of a lot better tomorrow than we did tonight.”
Following their second set victory, tying the match at a set apiece, the Saints were not able to maintain momentum, essentially trading points with Providence. The Argonauts edged Carroll 25-23 in the third set, and cruised to a 25-14 win of the match-clinching fourth set.
“I saw a lot of fight,” Boyle said of the second set. “I think the score was tied at 22 and it was a game to three, and we won that game to three, where the set before we did not. What I’d really like to see then is to take that momentum and carry it over into the third set and not necessarily have to go point-for-point for the rest of the match.”
Freshman Sadie Lott led Providence with 15 kills, while seniors Ember Schwindt and Jensyn Turner contributed 13 and 12, respectively. Senior Sacha Legros notched a match-high 31 digs as Lott added another 14.
Senior Ali Williams and junior Taelyr Krantz led Carroll with 10 kills each, while freshman Julia Carr posted a team-high 20 digs on the afternoon.
Overall, Providence edged Carroll by 15 kills and out-hit the Saints .248 to .136. Each team was credited with four service aces, but Providence had 10 service errors to Carroll’s four.
“We’d like to clean up a lot of things,” Boyle said. “Our hitters need to put the ball away. Our passing needs to be a little cleaner. I thought our serve receive could have been a lot better tonight, but they did a good job with passing it enough that we can set it up.”
The Saints and Argonauts are scheduled to play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the PE Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.