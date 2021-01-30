Taelyr Krantz versus Providence 2021

Carroll junior Taelyr Krantz goes up for a kill against Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Carroll’s volleyball team took a decisive fifth set 15-8 on Saturday, beating Providence three sets to two and getting into the win column for the first time this season.

Playing the second match of a two-day, back-to-back affair against Providence, the Saints grabbed the first set on Saturday 26-24 after scoring four consecutive points in a big rally.

The second set got away from Carroll late, but the Saints took the third set 25-19, ensuring a fifth and final set after Providence tied the match at two.

In the fifth set, Carroll jumped out to a 7-1 advantage following a kill by junior Taelyr Krantz. A few moments later, it was Krantz’s kill that scored the match point, helping the Saints improve to 1-1 on the young season.

Krantz notched a match-best 20 kills on Saturday, while junior Lexi Mikkelsen added another 16 as the only other Saint with double digit kills. Freshman Julia Carr and sophomore Katherine McEuen combined for 60 digs on the afternoon as Carroll racked up 114 against Providence’s 108.

For the Argonauts, freshman Sadie Lott was credited with a team-high 19 kills, while sophomore Adysen Burns chipped in 13. Burns hit at a .243 clip during the match as Providence out-hit Carroll .172 to .162. Still, the Saints had just one service error and 12 aces in the victory.

Carroll is scheduled to return to action on Friday against Montana Western in Dillon with a 7 p.m. match start time.

