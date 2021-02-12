Carroll finished off the fourth set 25-21 and beat Montana State-Northern three sets to one on Friday to improve to 4-1 on the season and in league play.
The Skylights fall to 1-4 this season as Carroll keeps pace with Rocky Mountain College at the top of the Frontier Conference standings.
“Anytime you get a win, especially in our conference, it’s exciting,” Saints head coach Moe Boyle said. “Again, it’s so exciting to just be playing. It’s weird when there’s no fans in the gym, you get excited and then it’s dead again. But a win is a win, and we’re out on the court playing and I think right now that’s the most important thing.”
Carroll led the first set throughout, but received stiffer competition from there. Despite holding an 9-6 advantage in the second set, the Skylights allowed Carroll to tie things at 20 and reel off five consecutive points to take the set 25-20.
Up 7-1 in the third set, it looked as if the Saints would sweep the match. A determined comeback by Northern, however, saw another 20-20 tie that the Skylights eventually came out of on top.
“I think we hit a lull,” Boyle said of the third set. “It seems like that’s what we’ve done for the last couple of weeks. We’d like to rid that. I think as time goes on, that’s something that we talk about a lot and who’s going to step up in the moment and make the play.”
The Saints scored the final two points of the fourth set after being tied at 14 with Northern earlier that same set to take the match and open an opportunity for a weekend sweep on Saturday.
Junior Lexi Mikkelsen paced the Saints with 20 kills on Friday, while junior Taelyr Krantz and redshirt freshman Lexie Gleasman added 16 and 12 kills, respectively. Carroll out-hit Northern .228 to .153 and finished with eight team blocks against the Skylights’ three.
Freshman Julia Carr registered a team-high 22 digs for the Saints as sophomore Mara Lynch chipped in 19. Senior Ali Williams added another 13 digs, but also racked up 46 assists in the victory.
Seniors Rylee Burmester and Elissa Lind contributed double digit kills for the Skylights, while senior Shania Neubauer paced Northern with 28 digs. Freshman Emily Feller, a Helena High alum, notched 47 of Northern’s 50 assists on Friday, but also paced the team with three service errors.
As a team, Northern was tagged with eight service errors and hit just .133 in the fourth and final set.
“I was excited about the way we started that fourth set after losing the third,” Boyle said. “I think that there was a sense of urgency for sure. We had weird energy today, it felt weird. We won and we’re excited about the win, but it didn’t feel good. I would like to change that energy, get some momentum back. Maybe see more smiles and celebrate a little bit.”
Carroll will go for the weekend sweep of Northern on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the PE Center.
